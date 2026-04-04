Southampton 2-1 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Mikel Arteta embarrassed in FA Cup

By Ben Knapton | 04 Apr 2026 21:58 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 22:10

​​​​​​Arsenal's dreams of domestic knockout success have been firmly extinguished owing to a miserable 2-1 loss to a spirited Southampton side in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at St Mary's.

Following their 10 international withdrawals - some of whom made the matchday squad - the Gunners' XI unsurprisingly had a makeshift look to it, and a Gabriel Magalhaes-led defence were at sixes and sevens throughout the first half.

Max Dowman did his best to inject some life into the Arsenal attack, but just as the visitors started to gather some momentum, a Ben White horror moment allowed Ross Stewart to fire Tonda Eckert's men into the lead.

The hosts looked the likelier to score again at the start of the second 45 - the effervescent Leo Scienza even clipped the bar with a curling strike - but Arsenal substitute Viktor Gyokeres popped up with a well-taken equaliser midway through the half.

However, there would be a late yellow twist to the South Coast tale, as Gyokeres's fellow substitute Shea Charles found a gap in the final five minutes to send the Saints into the final four.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News/Paul Terry

This time two weeks ago, Arsenal were preparing for a good night's sleep in their Wembley hotel, knowing that part one of the unprecedented quadruple was potentially just 90 minutes away.

Now, Mikel Arteta's men are left fighting on two fronts - and two very good fronts in the Premier League and Champions League, it must be said - but the past fortnight has felt like a turning point, and not in a positive sense.

On a day where Manchester City - albeit a full-strength Man City - put four past Liverpool, Arsenal were almost as dire and disorganised as they were at Wembley, while also sending a large portions of their attempts worryingly off target.

Arteta's men are still nine points clear at the top of the Premier League and are very much in UCL contention, but with the quadruple fantasy now slashed by 50%, fears of the dreaded 'bottle' may now be kicking in for Gunners.

A Southampton side on a 14-game unbeaten run were never going to be pushovers, though, and Eckert's men have not only displayed semi-final credentials, but Premier League credentials too.

SOUTHAMPTON VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Ross Stewart goal vs. Arsenal (36th min, Southampton 1-0 Arsenal)

Stewart gives Southampton the lead as St Mary’s erupts ?



Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/oVONUNOmtl — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

Well... this will do White's World Cup chances no favours whatsoever.

The move stems from Martin Odegaard trying to be clever and finding Dowman with a backheel, but Southampton intercept and spring forward through James Bree.

The right-back's cross should be headed clear by White, but he completely mistimes his jump, and Stewart is perfectly placed to volley the ball into the bottom corner.

Viktor Gyokeres goal vs. Southampton (68th min, Southampton 1-1 Arsenal)

Gyokeres brings Arsenal level ⚡



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He scored in yellow during the week, he scores against yellow tonight!

Gabriel slips in Kai Havertz with a defence-splitting pass, although the angle is tight for the German, who thinks better of going for goal himself.

Nevertheless, Havertz times his cutback to Gyokeres to perfection, and the Swede's first-time finish finds the exposed bottom corner to bring Arsenal level.

Shea Charles goal vs. Arsenal (85th min, Southampton 2-1 Arsenal)

Southampton are ahead! Unbelievable scenes at St Mary’s ?



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Nowhere near as spectacular as his Oxford United goal, but a pivotal one nonetheless!

Southampton carve through Arsenal's midfield and defence like a knife through butter; Cristhian Mosquera gets caught out of position and Riccardo Calafiori is turned inside out by Tom Fellows, who darts infield on the edge of the area.

Fellows avoids the sea of red legs to poke the ball through to Charles, who beats Kepa Arrizabalaga with a calm side-footed finish, which kisses the inside of the post en route to goal!

MAN OF THE MATCH - LEO SCIENZA

© Imago / Focus Images

A man who will live rent-free in the nightmares of Arsenal defenders, Scienza returned from injury at the perfect time for Southampton and was too hot to handle all night long.

The diminutive attacker drew five fouls throughout the evening, caused the Gunners untold problems with his movement and trickery, and was inches away from a famous goal with a wonderful effort that clipped the woodwork.

SOUTHAMPTON VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Southampton 36%-64% Arsenal

Shots: Southampton 8-23 Arsenal

Shots on target: Southampton 4-7 Arsenal

Corners: Southampton 4-9 Arsenal

Fouls: Southampton 9-11 Arsenal

WHAT NEXT?

Southampton supporters will eagerly await the outcome of Sunday's semi-final draw, where Chelsea, Manchester City or one of West Ham United/Leeds United will await Eckert's plucky side.

On the field, the Saints will turn their attention back to the Championship promotion fight as they head to Wrexham on Tuesday night, the same evening Arsenal meet Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.