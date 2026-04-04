Man City 4-0 Liverpool: Highlights, man of the match, stats as red-hot Erling Haaland hits glorious hat-trick in FA Cup quarter-final

By Matt Law | 04 Apr 2026 14:36 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 14:38

Erling Haaland scored a glorious hat-trick as Manchester City thumped Premier League rivals Liverpool 4-0 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

A first-half double from Haaland put Man City in control, before Antoine Semenyo registered a third for Pep Guardiola's team early in the second period.

The match was then put beyond Liverpool just before the hour when Haaland completed his hat-trick, making it a miserable afternoon for Arne Slot's team.

Liverpool did have the chance to score a consolation from the penalty spot, but Mohamed Salah's effort was kept out by Man City's number two James Trafford.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

Well, as much as this was a wonderful afternoon for Man City, it was just as disastrous for Liverpool, with the Reds given a reality check at the Etihad Stadium.

It has been a horrendous season for Liverpool from a domestic point of view; they are still fighting for Champions League success, but Paris Saint-Germain will fancy their chances of overcoming the Merseyside outfit on this evidence.

Haaland needed a match like this, reminding any doubters that he is one of the finest strikers on the planet, and Arsenal have been sent a message.

This was not a Premier League game, but the confidence that Man City will take from this result will be huge, and they are now in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

As for Liverpool, some tough questions need to be asked of Slot and whether he deserves to keep his spot at Anfield beyond the end of the campaign.

MAN CITY VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

Erling Haaland goal vs. Liverpool (39th min, Man City 1-0 Liverpool)

Erling Haaland gives Man City the lead from the spot ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tDFOlRiy8v — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

Man City make the breakthrough in the 39th minute of the match, as Haaland scores from the penalty spot after Virgil van Dijk had brought Nico O'Reilly to the ground with a late tackle.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Liverpool (45th min, Man City 2-0 Liverpool)

What a goal that is ?‍?



Man City double their lead over Liverpool through Erling Haaland!



? Watch live on TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/rgRGsnx7bJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

Man City double their lead in the final stages of the first period, and it is a second of the match for Haaland, who heads a Semenyo cross into the back of the net.

Antoine Semenyo goal vs. Liverpool (50th min, Man City 3-0 Liverpool)

Composure personified ?



Antoine Semenyo with a clinical finish to put Man City 3-0 up!



? Watch live on TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Vd4IAQR5BA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

Another high-quality goal from Man City, as Semenyo delicately lifts the ball over the onrushing Liverpool goalkeeper after smart work from Rayan Cherki.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Liverpool (57th min, Man City 4-0 Liverpool)

Erling Haaland secures his hat-trick ?



Man City at their very best!



? Watch live on TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/bjz3w0PfhK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

And there is the hat-trick for Haaland! Man City have four and the Norway international has three, as he converts a cross from O'Reilly with the help of the crossbar.

Mohamed Salah missed penalty vs. Man City (64th min, Man City 4-0 Liverpool)

James Trafford saves Mo Salah's penalty! ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/eeGeMBB5rZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2026

Salah misses the chance to register from the penalty spot, as his effort is saved by Trafford.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ERLING HAALAND

© Iconsport / PA Images

Haaland was at his best on Saturday afternoon, with the Norway international scoring three times during a wonderful performance; the striker has not always shown his top level this term, but this was a seriously impressive performance from the 25-year-old.

MAN CITY VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 49%-51% Liverpool

Shots: Man City 11-11 Liverpool

Shots on target: Man City 7-5 Liverpool

Corners: Man City 4-2 Liverpool

Fouls: Man City 15-10 Liverpool

BEST STATS

Virgil van Dijk has conceded four penalties this season ? (46 apps)



That's as many as he did in his first eight years with Liverpool ? (319 apps) pic.twitter.com/Y6RLEkI3nT — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 4, 2026

Haaland's record against Liverpool across his career ?



His first hat-trick vs the Reds ?? pic.twitter.com/OuXb5Ipenb — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 4, 2026

??????? ⚽️⚽️⚽️



??? ???? 4️⃣➖0️⃣ ????????? ?



1️⃣2️⃣ goals in 1️⃣2️⃣ FA Cup matches for Haaland ?



4️⃣3️⃣ goals for club and country ? pic.twitter.com/bPiRrfS1cr — 433 (@433) April 4, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Man City's attention will now switch back to the Premier League, with Guardiola's side tackling Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of their FA Cup exit when they head to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.