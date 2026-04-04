Man United injury news: Patrick Dorgu return match 'emerges' as Denmark international steps up recovery process

By Matt Law | 04 Apr 2026 14:50 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 14:53

Patrick Dorgu is now training individually on the pitches at Manchester United's training complex, with the Denmark international taking an important step in his recovery process.

The 21-year-old had been in excellent form for Man United before picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal in the Premier League on January 25.

Dorgu has missed Man United's last eight Premier League games, and he will again be sidelined when the Red Devils take on Leeds United on April 13.

However, the Dane is very much on course to return to action before the end of the month, handing Man United a major fitness boost at a vital stage of the season.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Dorgu back in individual training for Man United

Dorgu looked unconvincing as a left-sided wing-back under Ruben Amorim, but he had been thriving further forward before suffering his injury setback.

Indeed, the Dane scored against Manchester City and Arsenal in the early stages of Michael Carrick's tenure, and it is expected that the youngster will again be used further forward once he has fully recovered from his hamstring issue.

Man United have seven Premier League matches of the season left to play, with three to come before the end of April, following the game against Leeds on April 13 with fixtures against Chelsea (April 18) and Brentford (April 27).

Dorgu needs to return to full team training before being considered for first-team selection, and that is expected to come over the next couple of weeks.

The Dane could potentially be available for the clash against Brentford, or he may be held back for the home fixture with Liverpool on May 3.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Man United's Dorgu could return for Brentford game on April 27

Man United will then finish their Premier League campaign with games against Sunderland (May 9), Nottingham Forest (May 17) and Brighton & Hove Albion (May 24).

Carrick's team are currently third in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa and six ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Harry Maguire will be suspended for Man United's next game against Leeds, while Matthijs de Ligt will again miss out due to a long-term back injury, but Lisandro Martinez could return from a calf issue.

Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko are also set to be available for selection despite pulling out of their national team's squads during the recent international break.