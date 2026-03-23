Manchester United injury news: Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko latest after international duty withdrawals

By Darren Plant | 23 Mar 2026 15:22

Manchester United duo Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have both withdrawn from international duty with their respective nations.

Since the interim appointment of Michael Carrick, the pair have played instrumental parts in the Red Devils' revival.

Despite Friday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, Man United remain in prime position to qualify for next season's Champions League through their position in the Premier League table.

However, they are without a game until April 13 when they play host to Leeds United at Old Trafford.

As such, injury concerns over Mbeumo and Sesko will be a worry for Carrick ahead of their return to action.

© Imago / Action Plus

Why have Mbeumo, Sesko withdrawn from international duty?

Mbeumo have been due to represent Cameroon in games against Australia and China.

Meanwhile, Sesko was part of the Slovenia squad for their upcoming friendlies with Hungary and Montenegro.

The absence of Mbeumo is down to an issue that he sustained during the game at Bournemouth, the versatile attacker being withdrawn in the 71st minute.

As for Sesko, the forward is said to have been managing a fitness issue for a number of weeks.

Nevertheless, as per BBC Sport, there is every expectation that both players will have recovered in time to take on Leeds in three weeks time.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Withdrawals a blessing in disguise?

Although Man United have hardly played too many games this season, Carrick will be relatively content to see the pair take a break from action, providing that their issues are short term.

Mbeumo has contributed nine goals and three assists from his 26 Premier League appearances this season.

Sesko has the same amount of goals from 13 starts and 13 substitute outings, an impressive return for his first experience of English football.