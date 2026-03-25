Man United's plans for 'intensive' training camp 'revealed' as Red Devils look to boost Champions League hopes

By Matt Law | 25 Mar 2026 17:08 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 17:11

Manchester United will reportedly head to the Republic of Ireland for an 'intensive' training camp ahead of their next match against Leeds United.

The team's absence from Europe and the FA Cup means that the Red Devils will not return to action until the visit of Leeds in the Premier League on April 13.

There has previously been talk of a training camp, including friendly matches, in Saudi Arabia, but according to the Daily Mail, the club have instead planned a trip to the Republic of Ireland.

The report claims that an 'intensive' training camp will be held from April 6 until April 9, with the team set to be based approximately 30 minutes outside of Dublin.

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Man United heading to Republic of Ireland for 'intensive' training camp

Man United allegedly believe that a change of scenery will help the players refocus at a vital stage of the campaign, as the 20-time English champions chase Champions League qualification in the final straight.

The Red Devils currently have a number of players away on international duty, but Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) and Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia) have withdrawn from their national teams due to minor injury problems.

Neither player is expected to miss out against Leeds, though, and the pair should also head to the Republic of Ireland for the training camp.

Casemiro and Matheus Cunha are currently with the Brazil squad, while Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo have earned recalls to the England squad.

Manuel Ugarte (Uruguay), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Diogo Dalot (Portugal), Senne Lammens (Belgium), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco), Diego Leon (Paraguay) and Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) are also among those selected for their national teams.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Man United are well-placed to secure a return to the 2026-27 Champions League

Man United are currently third in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa and five clear of Liverpool in fifth.

Carrick's team will face Leeds, Chelsea, Brentford, Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion in their final seven league games of the season.