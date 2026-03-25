Man United transfer news: Napoli line up four 'possible' signings from Michael Carrick's squad

By Darren Plant | 25 Mar 2026 15:00

Napoli head coach Antonio Conte has allegedly identified four Manchester United players as potential transfer targets.

Conte is currently focused on trying to chase down leaders Inter Milan in the Serie A table, there currently being a seven-point gap between third and first.

However, a poor end to the season could see Napoli miss out on Champions League qualification, emphasising that the squad will need strengthening during the summer.

As it stands, Napoli's transfer budget remains unclear. Should they qualify for the Champions League, there is an obligation to pay in the region of £38m for Man United's Rasmus Hojlund.

Nevertheless, as per CalcioNapoli24, four more Red Devils players are on Conte's shortlist for the summer.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Which Man United players could be targeted by Napoli?

The report alleges that Napoli hold an interest in Harry Maguire and Casemiro, both of whom could depart Old Trafford on free transfers.

Maguire's return to the starting lineup under interim boss Michael Carrick means that a contract renewal is far more likely than it was towards the back end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Casemiro's resurgence means that it cannot be regarded as 100% certain that he leaves Man United, despite there being every indication that the Brazil star will move onto pastures new.

Napoli may also look to sign left-back Tyrell Malacia and goalkeeper Tom Heaton, the duo also available on free transfers.

While Heaton is highly-thought of behind the scenes at Old Trafford due to the role that he plays with the club's senior goalkeepers, Malacia has no future at the club.

© Imago

Are Maguire, Casemiro realistic signings for Napoli?

If it becomes apparent that Maguire is likely to take on a new challenge, Napoli will find themselves as one of many European giants who hold an interest.

That said, the 33-year-old appears settled in the North-West of England and may do everything possible to remain at Man United.

Casemiro could prove to be a more realistic signing for Napoli, a consequence of the veteran having already played in Spain and Serie A potentially representing the most attractive alternative as a new challenge.

However, that may depend on whether he has a desire to return to his homeland. Casemiro has not played in Brazil since 2013.