Man United transfer news: Rasmus Hojlund heading to permanent Old Trafford exit as Napoli chief speaks out

By Ben Sully | 14 Mar 2026 00:59 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 01:04

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has confirmed the club's plan to sign Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund on a permanent deal in the summer.

Hojlund joined the Italian giants on a season-long loan last summer after being deemed surplus to requirements at Man United.

The Dane has enjoyed regular minutes during his time with Antonio Conte's side, having started 33 of his 35 appearances across all competitions.

Hojlund has netted 13 goals during that time, including nine strikes in 24 Serie A matches.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Hojlund set for permanent Man United exit

While Napoli looks set to end the season without a trophy, Hojlund has seemingly done enough to convince the Italian side to make his move permanent.

The club's sporting director insists Napoli will still look to sign the striker even if the conditions of his obligation to buy clause are not met.

“There are no doubts, Hojlund will stay here," Manna said as relayed by GOAL.

"We have an obligation to buy from Man Utd, if Napoli qualify for Champions League, but he is in our plans despite this condition.”

© Imago

How much will Napoli pay to sign Hojlund?

Napoli will be obligated to buy Hojlund if they are successful in their bid to secure Champions League qualification.

The reigning Serie A champions are currently sitting in third place in the standings, boasting a five-point gap to Roma in fifth position.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the buy clause will see Napoli pay €44m to sign Hojlund on a permanent transfer from Man United.

Even if they drop out of the top four, Napoli are still keen to make the Denmark international a permanent addition to Conte's squad, which would end his three-year association with Man United.

Hojlund struggled to produce his best form in a Man United shirt, particularly in the Premier League, where he mustered 14 goals in 62 appearances.

The arrival of Benjamin Sesko last summer knocked Hojlund down the pecking order and paved the way for his loan move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.