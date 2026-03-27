Man United transfer news: Midfield 'agreement' reached as Michael Carrick looks for reinforcements in crucial summer window

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Mar 2026 01:49

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Casemiro to rip up a clause in his contract that would have triggered an extension, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will have to wait until April 13 to return to Premier League action, though several of their star players have been involved with their national teams on international duty.

Midfielder Casemiro played for Brazil against France on Thursday, with his side losing 2-1 despite the French being reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute.

The Brazilian has already announced his intention to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

A new report from the Manchester Evening News revealed that the 34-year-old had a clause in his deal that would have triggered a one-year extension if he started 35 Premier League games in 2025-26, though that clause has been removed.

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Will Manchester United regret letting Casemiro leave?

Casemiro was criticised by Brazil fans for his performance for the national team against France, with the veteran struggling to cover ground.

The 34-year-old's performances for United under Michael Carrick have been largely positive, though he consistently struggled under former boss Ruben Amorim.

While the experience of the midfielder could be somewhat beneficial in the dressing room, keeping him at the club at the expense of a younger and more athletic star would undoubtedly be a mistake.

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Sandro Tonali: The next great Old Trafford star?

Should Carrick remain in charge, he will likely use Kobbie Mainoo in one of two midfield roles, and the youngster would benefit from playing next to an athletic and defensive-minded partner.

The Red Devils have most recently been linked to Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, who is said to be high on the club's list of targets.

Tonali is not an exceptional passer, but the 25-year-old is mobile and strong out of possession, so perhaps he would be a strong addition to Man United's midfield.

Should Newcastle fail to qualify for Europe this season, they may be willing to entertain reasonable offers, and bringing in someone of Tonali's quality could push the Red Devils closer to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.