Man United handed 'major transfer blow' as key midfield target wants to stay at current club "forever"

By Matt Law | 27 Mar 2026 13:32 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 13:35

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has said that he wants to stay at Camp Nou "forever" amid the speculation surrounding his future.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 12 goals and registering 16 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Fermin has six goals and four assists in nine appearances in the Champions League this season, while he is in an excellent position to make the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The attacker is currently with La Roja preparing for international friendlies against Serbia and Egypt, with Luis de la Fuente's side then beginning their World Cup challenge against Cape Verde in the middle of June.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Man United transfer target Fermin wants Barcelona stay

Chelsea were heavily linked with Fermin last summer, and it is understood that Manchester United are now showing an interest in the attacker.

A recent report claimed that the Red Devils are ready to make an offer in the region of €100m (£86.5m) during this summer's transfer window.

However, Fermin has dismissed the speculation, claiming that he wants to stay at Barcelona "forever", with his contract recently being extended until the summer of 2031.

"Barca renewed my contract, and I’m very grateful. As far as I’m concerned, I’d stay here forever," Fermin told Cataluyna Radio.

Man United will seemingly be forced to switch their attention elsewhere, and it is believed that Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali is now their leading target in the middle of midfield.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Tonali 'emerges' as Man United's leading midfield target

Tonali is believed to be looking for a route out of Newcastle this summer, especially with the Magpies facing the prospect of being without Champions League football next season.

Ideally, Tonali would like to return to Serie A, but it is doubtful whether any team in Italy's top flight would be able to afford the 25-year-old.

Arsenal and Manchester City are also believed to be admirers of Tonali, but it is understood that Man United are in pole position to secure his signature during the summer market.

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes is allegedly in favour of his team making a move for the Newcastle midfielder ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.