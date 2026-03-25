Man United would propel themselves into title contention next season if they can sign Barcelona superstar in 'sensational' £86.5m summer deal

By Matt Law | 25 Mar 2026 09:11 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 09:13

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make an offer in the region of €100m (£86.5m) for Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez during this summer's transfer window.

Fermin has been in outstanding form for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 12 goals and registering 16 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has been particularly impressive in the Champions League this season, scoring six goals and registering four assists in nine appearances in the competition.

Fermin only signed a new contract with Barcelona in January, with his current deal due to run until the end of the 2030-31 campaign.

However, there is currently speculation surrounding his future, and according to Jose Alvarez Haya on El Chiringuito TV, Man United are planning a spectacular summer move.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Man United 'lining up' £86.5m move for Barcelona's Fermin

Haya claims that an offer of €100m (£86.5m) is being prepared by the 20-time English champions, who view Fermin as the ideal signing this summer.

Barcelona are determined to keep hold of the Spain international, but it would be difficult to outright ignore an offer of that size due to their ongoing financial problems.

A sale of that magnitude would solve a number of structural issues at Barcelona, but it would still be an incredibly complicated deal for Man United, with Fermin not believed to be willing to discuss a move away from the Catalan giants.

Chelsea were heavily linked with Fermin last summer, but the Blues were unable to get a deal over the line for the playmaker.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Fermin has been in outstanding form for Barcelona in 2025-26

Man United are now looking to bring in the player, and a deal of this significance could potentially propel the Red Devils into Premier League title contention next season.

Fermin scored 12 times during an impressive loan spell at Linares Deportivo in 2022-23 before breaking into the Barcelona first team, and his record for the Catalan giants is 31 goals and 27 assists in 127 appearances in all competitions.

Man United want to boost their midfield department with two new signings this summer, but a move for Fermin opens up fresh questions surrounding Bruno Fernandes' future, as the Barcelona attacker largely operates as a number 10.

Fernandes is expected to seriously consider a move away from Man United at the end of the season, although securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign could see the club captain remain at Old Trafford.