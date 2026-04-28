Julian Alvarez latest: Atletico Madrid star responds to “snowball of lies” amid Barcelona, Arsenal transfer rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Apr 2026 09:00

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has responded to speculation linking him with a big-money transfer away from the Spanish club this summer.

The 26-year-old has elevated his game to new heights since joining Diego Simeone’s side from Manchester City for a reported £82m in August 2024.

Alvarez scored 29 goals in 57 matches during his debut season at Atleti, and he has since contributed with 19 goals and nine assists in 47 games so far this term, netting nine goals in 13 Champions League appearances.

The 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina has confirmed that he is “at 100% and ready to play” for Ateltico in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at home to Arsenal on Wednesday, after feeling discomfort over the weekend.

Alvarez has been heavily linked with a move to the Gunners in recent weeks, with some reports claiming that Mikel Arteta’s side are prepared to sell first-team stars in order to fund a transfer for the ex-Man City forward.

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Barcelona keen to rival Arsenal for Alvarez signature?

La Liga champions-elect Barcelona have also been credited with a firm interest in Alvarez, as they prepare for life without 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski, who could leave this summer when his contract expires.

Alvarez, who scored against Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals, is believed to have been identified as a primary target by the Catalan giants under head coach Hansi Flick.

According to ESPN, Barca have initiated contact with Atletico to discover the club’s stance on the future of Alvarez, who has a €500m release clause in his contract that expires on June 2030.

It is understood that Barcelona would find it difficult to prise Alvarez away from the Spanish capital, as they are currently operating just outside of La Liga's financial fair play rules, but they believe there is a willingness from the striker to make the move to Camp Nou.

Last month, Alvarez insisted that he is “very happy” at Atletico, while the player’s agent recently played down the “1,000% false” rumours that his client has been house-hunting in Catalonia.

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Alvarez ‘trying not to waste energy’ on false transfer speculation

In response to fresh reports linking him with a transfer away from Atletico, Alvarez has hit out at the “snowball of lies” surrounding his future.

“I try not to give too much importance to what they say, because the truth is that every week new things come out, all kinds of new information”, he told reporters.

“I try not to waste energy on that and to focus on what we’re doing here at Atleti”.

“I try not to give too much importance to what’s said on the media, because it often starts becoming a snowball of lies”.

“I can’t keep going out to clarify or deny everything that comes out all the time”.

Alvarez remains focused on finishing the season strongly with Atletico before heading to the 2026 World Cup with Argentina, and he will be looking to score his 20th goal of the season when he faces Arsenal on Wednesday.