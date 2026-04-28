Tottenham transfer news: Barcelona plotting Spurs summer raid in case of relegation?

By Axel Clody | 28 Apr 2026 08:23 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 08:23

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring the situation at Tottenham Hotspur and could capitalise on the North Londoners' relegation fears in the Premier League, according to Spanish daily Sport.

Spurs sit 18th in the standings on 34 points with four matches remaining, and they do not control their own destiny in the battle to remain in the English top flight. West Ham United, the first side outside the Premier League's bottom three, are on 36 points, while Nottingham Forest (16th) and Leeds United (15th) have racked up 39 and 40 points respectively.

Beyond the sporting blow, Tottenham could be forced to part ways with several of their key players should they find themselves in the Championship in 2026-27, in an effort to soften the financial fallout by trimming the wage bill amid reduced revenues. Should that scenario play out, Barcelona would look to lure several Tottenham assets to the Spotify Camp Nou.

Who is Barcelona keeping tabs on at Tottenham in case of relegation?

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Deco, the Catalans' director of football, recently flew to London to kick-start their recruitment planning for next season, holding meetings with a number of agents. The Tottenham squad does indeed boast pieces that could tick the boxes for boss Hansi Flick.

Lucas Bergvall is one of the names on the Barcelona radar. The 20-year-old midfielder came close to joining the Catalan giants in 2024, only to accept Tottenham's more lucrative financial proposal. Between January and March, the Sweden international was sidelined with an ankle injury, but he has now returned to fitness.

Xavi Simons, who spent a long stint at La Masia, is also being tracked by the Barcelona hierarchy. After shining for Paris Saint-Germain, PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder was signed by Tottenham at the start of the season, going on to register five goals and six assists in 41 outings.

However, on Saturday, the Netherlands international ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Spurs' victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Simons will require surgery and will miss the World Cup, with his physical situation potentially cooling Barcelona's interest.

Defensive reinforcements: from Pedro Porro to Cristian Romero

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In defence, Barcelona are eyeing an alternative to Jules Kounde, who has been showing signs of physical wear and tear in recent months. Should Tottenham drop out of the Premier League, the idea would be to negotiate a deal for Pedro Porro, whose attacking profile is to the German boss's taste.

That said, with the 26-year-old Spanish full-back tied to a contract until June 2028, Tottenham value the player at €40m (£34m), a figure that could prove a stumbling block for the Catalans amid their critical financial situation and their bid to meet Financial Fair Play requirements.

At centre-back, Barcelona hold Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero in high regard. The 25-year-old Netherlands international is renowned for his ability to build play with the ball at his feet, although he has shown defensive lapses throughout Tottenham's chaotic season.

The 28-year-old Argentinian, meanwhile, has a clause in his contract that lowers his release fee in the event of relegation. Earlier in 2025-26, Tottenham demanded €60m (£51m) to release Romero to Atletico Madrid. That figure would tumble dramatically should relegation from the Premier League indeed be confirmed.