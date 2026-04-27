Xavi Simons injury: How long will Tottenham star miss? Will Roberto De Zerbi win Premier League relegation battle?

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Apr 2026 00:45

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Xavi Simons has suffered an ACL injury and will miss the rest of the Premier League season.

The Londoners managed to get the better of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday thanks to Joao Palhinha's 82nd-minute winner.

Spurs did not close the two-point gap to 17th-placed West Ham United due to their victory against Everton, and there are now only four matchweeks remaining.

However, attacking midfielder Simons was stretchered off against Wolves in the second half after appearing to hyperextend his knee.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Simons has torn his ACL and will now miss the rest of the season, as well as the World Cup.

© Iconsport / PA Images

How many games will Xavi Simons miss after ACL injury?

Boss Roberto De Zerbi now knows that he will not only be without Simons for the remainder of 2025-26, but almost certainly the rest of the year.

A partial tear of the ligament would require up to three months on the sidelines, though Simons's torn ligament will require anywhere from six to 12 months on the treatment table.

XAVI SIMONS PL STATS Appearances: 28 Starts: 19 Goals: 2 Assists: 5

Manchester City midfielder Rodri suffered an ACL injury in September 2024, and he only returned to the pitch in May 2025, so fans will have to be patient with Simons.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Will Tottenham Hotspur beat West Ham United to survival?

Though the weekend's Premier League action changed nothing in terms of the points deficit that Spurs have to overcome, De Zerbi's side are arguably now in a worse position.

The injury to creator Simons was damaging enough, but striker Dominic Solanke also picked up an issue against Wolves, and their absences will make the two-point gap to West Ham and five-point gap to Nottingham Forest difficult to overhaul.

With games coming against Aston Villa, Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton, Tottenham could experience difficulties in the final third, though it should be noted that James Maddison has returned as an option for De Zerbi.

The playmaker is one of the most creative players in the squad, and if he can find match sharpness, then he may be able to mitigate the loss of Simons and guide Spurs to safety.