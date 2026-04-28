Championship promotion race: Southampton bidding to extend 89-year streak as Ipswich Town vie for Premier League return

By Darren Plant | 28 Apr 2026 10:41

Southampton will be looking to extend an 89-year streak when they face promotion-chasing Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

While the Saints suffered a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals, an immediate return to the Premier League has been their priority target for a number of months.

However, it is Ipswich who are on the brink of promotion, the Tractor Boys travelling to St Mary's knowing that victory will be enough to get them over the line.

Although they would only sit three points clear of third-placed Millwall in the Championship table with a win on the South coast, Kieran McKenna's outfit already possess a +17 better goal difference than their nearest rivals.

Should Ipswich overcome Southampton, it would bring an end to a long-standing streak held by the Saints.

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What Southampton streak can Ipswich end?

Southampton have not lost their final home game in successive seasons outside of the top flight of English football since 1936-37.

As they lost 1-0 to Stoke City in their closing home fixture of the 2023-24 Championship campaign, they are at risk of ending that prolonged run on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Southampton head into this encounter having only won one of their last six league games against Ipswich, albeit with three of the other five contests ending in draws.

Furthermore, Ipswich boast a record of one win and four draws from their last five league matches played at St Mary's.

That all said, it cannot be ignored that Southampton are currently on a 17-game unbeaten streak in the Championship.

Tonda Eckert's side have recorded 13 wins and four draws during that period, accumulating five more points than any other team having played the fewest amount of fixtures.

With 38 goals across those games, Southampton have also netted at least four more times, with champions Coventry City next in the list.