Man City 2-1 Southampton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as late heartbreak for Championship side sees Pep Guardiola's team reach FA Cup final

By Matt Law | 25 Apr 2026 19:15 , Last updated: 25 Apr 2026 19:18

Manchester City came from behind to record a 2-1 win over Southampton in Saturday evening's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Southampton were dreaming of the final when Finn Azaz's excellent strike sent the Championship outfit ahead in the 79th minute of the contest.

However, Pep Guardiola's side levelled it up through a deflected Jeremy Doku effort four minutes later, before Nico Gonzalez won it for the Premier League team late on.

Man City will now take on either Chelsea or Leeds United in this season's FA Cup final.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

A cup run and a team to be proud of ? pic.twitter.com/UFnCg1SuUZ — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 25, 2026

And breathe. What a finish to the FA Cup semi-final.

Southampton - wow - what a team they have been of late, and those inside the stadium supporting the Saints would have been dreaming of the final when Azaz beat James Trafford late on.

Wasteful finishing had cost Man City the chance to take the lead themselves, but in fairness to the Citizens, their response in the latter stages was terrific.

Southampton showed why they have been picking up such outstanding results of late, and they can be proud of their performance against one of the best teams in the land.

The Saints can now focus entirely on their promotion challenge, while Man City have another FA Cup final against either Chelsea or Leeds to look forward to next month.

This was not perfect from Man City, but they once again found a way.

MAN CITY VS. SOUTHAMPTON HIGHLIGHTS

Finn Azaz goal vs. Man City (79th min, Man City 0-1 Southampton)

Wonder goal from Azaz and Southampton lead 1-0 at Wembley ⚽



? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ZZ3rBPYBSA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 25, 2026

Scenes! Absolute scenes! Southampton take the lead in the 79th minute of the semi-final, as Azaz curls one into the far corner from outside the penalty box - what a wonderful effort.

The Saints lead with little over 10 minutes of football to play at Wembley.

Jeremy Doku goal vs. Southampton (83rd min, Man City 1-1 Southampton)

Doku fires Manchester City level at Wembley ⚡



? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/pCUo4BDuzC — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 25, 2026

Man City answer back in the semi-final, as Doku's strike from outside the penalty box is deflected into the back of the net; it is cruel on the Championship outfit here.

Nico Gonzalez goal vs. Southampton (87th min, Man City 2-1 Southampton)

Nico Gonzalez scores a stunning goal, and it could be a huge moment at Wembley ⚡



? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/llUcAmH8tu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 25, 2026

Southampton hearts are broken here, and it is a wonderful strike from Gonzalez, with the midfielder firing one into the back of the net from distance - what a goal!

MAN OF THE MATCH - JEREMY DOKU

Doku changed the course of this match for Man City - it is as simple as that.

The Citizens were poor in the final third of the field until the 23-year-old was introduced, and he scored the leveller before setting up Gonzalez to make it 2-1 late on.

Doku incredibly finished with 11 dribbles despite only being introduced in the 58th minute.

MAN CITY VS. SOUTHAMPTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 70%-30% Southampton

Shots: Man City 26-4 Southampton

Shots on target: Man City 6-3 Southampton

Corners: Man City 10-3 Southampton

Fouls: Man City 9-9 Southampton

BEST STAT

30.1 - Nico González's strike at Wembley was scored from 30.1 yards out; the longest range goal by a Manchester City player this season. Screamer. pic.twitter.com/X56mS7eiPX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Man City will continue their fight for the Premier League title when they head to Everton on May 4; the Citizens are currently top of the Premier League table ahead of Arsenal.

Southampton, meanwhile, will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Championship when they host Ipswich Town on April 28; the Saints are currently fifth in the Championship table and battling for a return to the Premier League.