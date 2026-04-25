Roberto De Zerbi names two shock alternatives to Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke in double Tottenham injury update

By Ben Knapton | 25 Apr 2026 19:34

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi suggested four alternative solutions to his team as he delivered updates on the injuries Dominic Solanke and Xavi Simons sustained against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Lilywhites finally ended their agonising wait for a first Premier League win of 2026 at Molineux, as Joao Palhinha's late effort sealed a 1-0 victory over the Championship-bound Old Gold.

However, the afternoon was bittersweet for Tottenham, as West Ham United's dramatic triumph over Everton kept De Zerbi's men two points below the Irons in 18th place in the Premier League table.

To make matters worse for the North London club, Solanke was substituted with an apparent hamstring injury in the first half, before Simons was stretchered off with a knee problem in the second.

Speaking to the media after the game - as quoted by football.london - De Zerbi expressed optimism over Solanke's prognosis, while also revealing that Simons was already "feeling better" but still admitting to some concern over the Dutchman.

Roberto De Zerbi optimistic on Dominic Solanke, Xavi Simons injuries

© Iconsport / PA Images

"For Xavi it is a problem of his knee," De Zerbi said. "We go to see in the next days. Monday or Tuesday. He felt pain. Now I spoke to him two, three minutes ago. He feels better than the beginning of the injury.

"For Solanke it is not a big problem. I don’t know how many games we lose him but I would like to know the situation with Xavi because the knee is always different than the muscular injury."

However, the Italian was also keen to highlight his alternative options, insisting that Mathys Tel, Randal Kolo Muani, Souza and even Lucas Bergvall could function out wide.

"We can play with Mathys Tel on the left. Kolo Muani on the right. Souza on the right. Bergvall on the left," De Zerbi added. "We have to create. I don’t want to change too much (like) three defenders or four defenders.

"I don’t want to put more confusion on the players, especially this season because they changed a lot of tactical disposition. I want to be clear and simple but for your question, we need to stay strong in the head and positive in ourselves."

How can Tottenham line up without Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Souza on the right, Bergvall on the left and either Richarlison or Kolo Muani through the middle - a viable solution in De Zerbi's eyes - would be up there with one of the strangest attacking combinations from Tottenham in the Premier League era.

However, a more natural solution would be to deploy Kolo Muani through the centre, Tel on the right and Richarlison on the left, although Spurs would then be bereft of attacking options on the bench with Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus and Wilson Odobert still out.

Alternatively, James Maddison could be pressed back into action quicker than expected, but Tottenham will not take any chances with the Englishman's fitness so soon after his return to matchday squads.

Regardless, De Zerbi will have to get creative when Tottenham continue their fight against the drop with a daunting trip to Aston Villa next Sunday.