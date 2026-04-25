Preview: Gil Vicente vs Casa Pia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 25 Apr 2026 17:19

Gil Vicente will host Casa Pia at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos on Monday night in the Liga Portugal with the visitors fighting to maintain their status in the league for next season.

The hosts will be aiming to keep their hopes of qualifying for European qualification alive, as they are only two points behind fifth place.

Match preview

Gil Vicente enter this game sat sixth in the division with 46 points from their 30 games, having won 12, drawn 10 and lost eight fixtures.

The hosts are two points behind Famalicao, who occupy fifth in the division, with this position qualifying for the Conference League last season, so they can still secure European football for the next campaign.

Gil Vicente have won just one of their last eight league games, failing to win each of their last two since a 3-0 victory against AVS at the beginning of April, putting their hopes of European football in danger.

Fans will be worried about their recent form over Casa Pia, as after winning each of their first three Primeira Liga matches against the visitors, Gil Vicente are winless in their last four against the Barcelos outfit.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Casa Pia come into this game fighting for their Liga Portugal status, as they are only five points above the relegation zone with four games remaining but currently occupy the playoff position.

The club directly below them in the division is Tondela, and while they may be five points behind, they do have a game in hand which, if they win, could make life very stressful for Casa Pia for the remainder of the campaign.

Casa Pia slumped 1-0 against Braga at Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior in their last league match, extending their winless streak to eight, putting them in 16th place on 26 points, two points from safety.

The visitors have failed to win any of their last seven in the league, but a win here has the possibility of moving them into a safe position.

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

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Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Gil Vicente will be without Marvin Elimbi, Mohamed Bamba and Ghislain Konan for this fixture, with the former two missing out through injury while the latter will not participate due to suspension.

Murilo de Souza has been a key performer for Gil Vicente this season. He is the team's leading scorer with nine goals, six of those having been the critical first of the match, so he will be key for them to get three points.

Casa Pia will be without Jose Fonte, who is ruled out for the fixture due to an injury.

Visitors Casa Pia have been helped by Cassiano, Gaizka Larrazabal, and Jeremy Livolant, who have scored five, three, and three times, respectively. The trio will be expected to start to give them the best chance in this game.

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Figueira; Carlos, Espigares, Buatu, Weverson; De Souza, Caseres, Garcia, Esteves, Moreira; Varela

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Goulart; Geraldes, Sousa; Larrazabal, Mohamed, Ofori, Rosas; Livolant, Livramento; Cassiano

We say: Gil Vicente 1-1 Casa Pia

Neither side comes into this in fine form, with both teams desperate for a win. However, this element of desperation may work against them as they struggle to find anything to separate them from the opposition, so it should result in a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.