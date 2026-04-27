Preview: Botafogo vs Independiente Petrolero - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 27 Apr 2026 20:14

Botafogo will take to the field on Tuesday at the Nilton Santos Stadium to face Independiente Petrolero in what will be the first meeting between the two clubs, as they open the third round of the Copa Sudamericana while aiming to maintain their position at the top of Group E.

The two sides head into the clash at opposite ends of the standings, with Botafogo sitting in first place and the Bolivian side bottom after two defeats, meaning a home victory for the Rio de Janeiro club would further consolidate their status as favourites to secure progression to the knockout rounds.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Franclim Carvalho, Botafogo are targeting a strong group-stage finish to secure direct qualification to the round of 16, having drawn 1-1 with Caracas FC and claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory over Racing Club in their opening two matches of the Copa Sudamericana.

As group leaders, Botafogo could open a four-point gap over third place if Caracas defeat Racing in this round, with Carvalho making a positive start to life in Rio de Janeiro by recording three wins and three draws from his first six matches in charge.

However, the Portuguese manager has yet to resolve the defensive issues that have plagued the squad in 2026, with the team conceding in four of their last five matches, including a 2-2 draw against Internacional in the 13th round of the Brasileirao, where goals from Danilo and Medina were cancelled out by strikes from Carbonero and Bernabei.

That result at the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha left Botafogo on 17 points from five wins, two draws and five defeats, while also saddling them with the worst defensive record in the league after conceding 24 goals.

Amid an institutional crisis involving the judicial suspension of John Textor from the club’s SAF leadership due to mounting debts, Botafogo are seeking a positive result in front of their supporters as they prepare for their fifth official meeting with Bolivian opposition in continental competition.

For Independiente Petrolero, this match marks only their third appearance in a CONMEBOL tournament, with the club—founded in 1932—previously competing in the 1999 Copa CONMEBOL and the 2022 Copa Libertadores, where they shared a group with Palmeiras.

Their most notable domestic success came in 2021 when they were crowned Primera División champions, and they qualified for this edition of the Copa Sudamericana after finishing sixth last season, subsequently eliminating Guabira on penalties following a goalless draw in the play-offs.

However, their Group E campaign has been disappointing so far, with defeats to Racing (3-1) and Caracas (1-0) leaving them bottom of the standings, meaning another loss at the Nilton Santos could effectively end their hopes of progression with three matches still to play.

Petrolero travel to Brazil under the management of Thiago Leitao, the 47-year-old former player who began his coaching career in 2019 and won the Bolivian league title in 2024 with San Antonio Bulo Bulo.

After four rounds of the domestic campaign, Petrolero sit fifth with seven points and arrive in strong league form, having secured consecutive 2-1 victories against Bolivar and Universitario de Vinto, a run that contrasts sharply with their struggles in continental competition.

Botafogo Copa Sudamericana form:

DW

Botafogo form (all competitions):

DWWWD

Independiente Petrolero Copa Sudamericana form:

DLL

Independiente Petrolero form (all competitions):

LDLWW

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA © Iconsport / SUSA

Botafogo have a fresh concern ahead of Tuesday’s match, with Vitinho experiencing flu-like symptoms before being substituted in the first half against Internacional, meaning he could be rested while Mateo Ponte is expected to start on the right-hand side.

The club also have four players currently receiving treatment—Chris Ramos, Kaio Pantaleao, Nathan Fernandes and Santi Rodriguez—while Carvalho may rotate his squad slightly due to the demanding schedule.

Midfielder Danilo has been the standout performer this season, leading the team’s scoring charts in the Brasileirao with seven goals and two assists, highlighting his importance to the side.

Independiente Petrolero, meanwhile, arrive without injury concerns, with Leitao expected to name an unchanged lineup as they pursue their first points of the group stage.

One player to watch is experienced Brazilian midfielder Willie, who has previously played for clubs including Ceara Sporting Club and Santa Cruz, and currently leads Petrolero’s scoring charts in the Bolivian league with two goals.

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Neto; Ponte, Ferraresi, Barboza, Telles; Danilo, Medina (Allan); Santos, Edenilson (Alvaro Montoro), Martins; Cabral

Independiente Petrolero possible starting lineup:

Gutierrez; Torres, Montero, Montenegro, Rodriguez; Rojas, Cristaldo, Willie; Villavicencio, Cardozo, Cristaldo

We say: Botafogo 4-0 Independiente Petrolero

Since Carvalho’s arrival, Botafogo have shown clear improvement in attack, averaging 2.1 goals per game across six matches, with four of those fixtures producing over 3.5 goals due in part to their defensive vulnerabilities.

Petrolero, meanwhile, arrive with a poor defensive record, having conceded in nine consecutive matches and allowing more than 2.5 goals in three of those games, and given the clear gap in quality between the sides, a dominant Botafogo victory appears the most likely outcome, with a 4-0 scoreline predicted.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.