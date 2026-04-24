Preview: Botafogo vs Internacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 24 Apr 2026 22:34

Botafogo host Internacional this Saturday at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Matchday 13 of the Campeonato Brasileiro, with the Rio de Janeiro side aiming to extend their strong unbeaten run and continue accumulating points to consolidate their place in the upper half of the table.

Internacional, meanwhile, are seeking a response after an inconsistent run of results, as the Porto Alegre club look to rediscover the consistency needed to climb the standings and will view this away fixture as a key opportunity to revive their campaign despite possessing several match-winning players.

Match preview

Botafogo arrive for this fixture in their best form of the season, sitting ninth in the table with 16 points from 12 games and pushing for a sustained rise up the standings despite a campaign that has so far fallen below expectations for the two-time champions.

Their recent improvement was underlined by a 4–1 away victory over Chapecoense in Matchday 12, marking their third win in four games and suggesting that Franclim Carvalho’s side have found a more consistent rhythm.

With the treatment room nearly empty and only Kaio Pantaleao still recovering from injury, the head coach has the freedom to field his strongest starting eleven without improvisation, allowing a settled and confident group to be maintained during a demanding run of fixtures.

Heading into Saturday’s clash, Botafogo hold the advantage in form against an opponent struggling for consistency, while playing in Brasilia offers a neutral setting that reduces travel impact without disrupting their tactical structure.

A victory would move Botafogo closer to the top six and increase pressure on the teams occupying the upper positions in the early-season standings.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Internacional are currently enduring one of their poorest Brasileirao campaigns in recent years, sitting 14th with 13 points—just one place above the relegation zone—and requiring an immediate response to prevent their situation from worsening.

A 2–1 home defeat to Mirassol in the previous round exposed the team’s vulnerabilities, with the loss at the Beira-Rio against a lower-ranked side highlighting instability and a worrying lack of home form, as they are yet to win a league game in front of their supporters this season.

Head coach Paulo Pezzolano is expected to make changes for the Brasília fixture after rotating his squad in the Copa do Brasil, having acknowledged that while the team is “maturing,” results are urgently needed to improve their league position.

Historically, Internacional hold the edge in this fixture with 29 wins from 73 meetings compared to Botafogo’s 24, including a 2–0 victory in their most recent encounter in October 2025 at the Beira-Rio.

To turn their fortunes around, Internacional will need to produce a significantly improved performance compared to their recent displays.

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

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Botafogo form (all competitions):

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Internacional Brasileiro form:

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Internacional form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Botafogo continue to see improvements on the injury front, with only Kaio Pantaleao sidelined, allowing Franclim Carvalho to maintain a settled and effective lineup without the need for tactical reshuffling.

With most of the squad available, Botafogo are expected to build on their recent strong performances, with players like Edenilson and Martins playing key roles, while the consistency of selection has contributed to a seven-game unbeaten run and greater reliability on the pitch.

Internacional are expected to make adjustments from their last Copa do Brasil outing, with several key players returning to contention as the coaching staff seek to fine-tune the team for the remainder of the Brasileirao season.

Despite boasting talented individuals such as Alan Patrick and Rafael Borre, Internacional continue to struggle with collective consistency, as highlighted by their recent defeat to Mirassol, and must improve significantly to climb the table.

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Neto; Vitinho, Ferraresi, Barboza, Telles; Danilo, Medina; Jr. Santos, Edenilson, Martins; Cabral

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Anthoni; Gomes, Mercado, Gabrie, Bernabei; Paulinho, Villagra, Vitinho, Patrick, Carbonero; Borre

We say: Botafogo 2-1 Internacional

Botafogo head into this contest on the back of consecutive Brasileirao victories and with the added advantage of familiarity in conditions, which could prove decisive in a closely contested encounter.

While Internacional have shown occasional signs of improvement, including a win over Corinthians and a positive Copa do Brasil performance, their inconsistency remains a major concern following the defeat to Mirassol.

Botafogo are therefore backed to edge the contest with a 2–1 victory, with their superior form and cohesion likely to make the difference in a match expected to be decided by fine margins.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.