Preview: Botafogo vs Caracas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 08 Apr 2026 18:29

The eyes of the Alvinegro faithful turn to the Nilton Santos Stadium this week as Botafogo opens its 2026 Copa Sudamericana campaign against Caracas on Thursday night.



This Group E opener carries significant weight, marking the debut of Portuguese coach Franclim Carvalho, who arrived just days ago to replace Martin Anselmi and stabilise a season defined by turbulence.

Match preview

Botafogo enter the continental stage during a period of transition and tactical shift, as the 2026 season has been a rollercoaster for the club.

The team spiraled into a sequence of six defeats in February, including losses against rivals like Fluminense, Vasco, and Flamengo, and have not been able to re-establish consistency, ultimately costing Martin Anselmi his job after he posted a meager 39% win rate.



However, a glimmer of hope has emerged for the club with two consecutive wins, as Glorioso secured a 3-2 victory over Mirassol and a comeback 2-1 win at Vasco under interim management, giving them momentum ahead of this clash.



Statistically, Botafogo is a team of extremes, boasting the third-best attack in the Brazilian Championship (16 goals in 10 games), while they are the 19th-ranked defense (19 goals conceded).



At the Nilton Santos, however, their defensive solidity and offensive efficiency has been better, providing the perfect platform for Carvalho's debut.



For the hosts, this competition is a chance for redemption following a frustrating elimination in the Libertadores preliminary phase against Barcelona de Guayaquil, and with only the group leader advancing automatically to the round of 16, every point in a group containing Racing Club, Caracas, and Independiente Petrolero is precious.

© Imago / Photosport



Caracas arrive in Rio de Janeiro bearing the scars of an abysmal start to their year, with the Venezuelan side currently languishing in 11th place in the Apertura Tournament, having only recently secured their first regulation time win of 2026 against Trujillanos.

That victory has, however, sparked a run of three matches without defeat, playing a 1-1 draw with Monagas and a 1-0 triumph over Metropolitanos.



Their journey to the group stage was labored, advancing past Metropolitanos on penalties after a 0-0 draw in regulation.



The visitors' primary struggle is offensive production, averaging just one goal per game this season, as Adrian Fernandez, their most touted attacking threat, has managed only a single penalty goal this year.



Looking to overcome the hostile environment of the Nilton Santos, the Venezuelan side have their work cut out, as they are yet to score a goal in regulation time during this competition, facing a daunting uphill battle against a superior side.

Botafogo form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

W

W

Caracas form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago

Botafogo will be led by Carvalho, who reunites with 11 players from the squad he assisted during the club’s 2024 championship run, and while he is not yet on the official CONMEBOL list due to registration deadlines, he has fully taken over preparations.



The hosts welcome back Danilo from international duty with Brazil and Alexander Barboza from suspension, while Matheus Martins is also expected to start following his heroics against Vasco.



On the injury front, Glorioso remains depleted, with Marcal, Santi Rodriguez, Joaquin Correa, and Chrus Ramos all sidelined, while Allan remains a doubt, leaving Newton and Cristian Medina to provide balance in a midfield that must protect a vulnerable backline.



Caracas FC relies heavily on a youthful core supported by the experience of Fernandez as its offensive focal point.



Sebastian Gonzalez remains their top scorer this term, and will be looking to bag some goals, while Lucciano Reinoso is the primary engine in midfield, leading the team in assists.

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Raul; Vitinho, Barboza, Bastos, Telles; Danilo, Edenilson, Montoro; Martins, Santos, Cabral

Caracas possible starting lineup:

Romo; Flores, Villanueva, Anez, Uribe; Reinoso, Hernandez, Gonzalez, Otero; Chanaga, Fernandez

We say: Botafogo 3-0 Caracas

The Nilton Santos factor and the new coach bounce create an ideal scenario for the hosts, as Botafogo possesses clear technical superiority and a high-scoring attack that should overwhelm a Caracas side struggling for goals and identity.

Given the Venezuelans' offensive drought and the home side's motivation to impress their new manager, we expect a dominant home victory to kick off Group E.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.