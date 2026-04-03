Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Botafogo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 03 Apr 2026 12:13 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 12:22

The Sao Januario Stadium will host another Classico Alvinegro between Vasco da Gama and Botafogo on Sunday morning in round 10 of the 2026 Brasileiro season.

An intense battle is expected as the hosts arrive riding a five-game league unbeaten streak, while the away side, fresh off a 3-2 home triumph last time out, begin life under a new manager this weekend.

Match preview

After failing to win any of their opening four matches, Vasco seem to have turned things around over the last five gameweeks. They are unbeaten in that span, picking up three wins and two draws.

Much of this is due to the work of coach Renato Portaluppi, who recently took over following Fernando Diniz's exit.

Portaluppi started his third Vasco spell against Palmeiras and came from behind to win 2-1. Subsequently, he masterminded a 3-3 draw against Cruzeiro before back-to-back home wins over Fluminense (3-2) and Gremio (2-1).

Last time out, Vasco played out a 1-1 draw away at Coritiba. They took the lead in the first half, had more possession in the second, but conceded a goal in the final minutes, preventing another victory that would have been their fourth in five games.

Vasco da Gama currently sit eighth in the Brasileiro, with 12 points after three wins, three draws, and three losses from nine matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding 14.

Having won each of their last three home matches, Sunday’s hosts are in good form in front of their fans and head into this weekend’s contest confident to maintain their momentum and continue fighting for a top-10 place.

© Imago

Botafogo head into Sunday’s clash off the back of a positive result in front of their own fans, beating Mirassol 3–2 last Wednesday. That victory lifted them out of the relegation zone and into 15th place with nine points.

Their record stands at three wins and five defeats, with 14 goals scored and 18 conceded—leaving them with the worst defence in the Brasileiro so far, a concern for new manager Franclim Carvalho, who took charge on Thursday.

The Portuguese coach is no stranger to the club, having served as Artur Jorge's assistant during a spell that saw Botafogo win both the Copa Libertadores and the Brasileiro in 2024.

Now, Carvalho is tasked with leading Botafogo up the table. Buoyed by their recent win, they will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s decisive clash with Vasco.

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

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W

D

W

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D

Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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W

D

W

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D

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

L

L

L

W

L

W

Botafogo form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

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W

Team News

© Imago

Vasco left-back Cuiabano remains unavailable after missing the last match due to a muscle issue.

Claudio Spinelli (ankle), Jair (knee), and Mateus Carvalho (knee) are also expected to miss out.

Meanwhile, Puma Rodriguez and Andres Gomez are both back from international duty.

Chris Ramos, Marcal, Kaio Pantaleao and Joaquim Correia are all sidelined for Botafogo at the moment.

However, Alexander Barbosa returns from suspension and is available for selection.

Midfielder Danilo is also expected to return after an impressive spell with the Brazilian national team, having scored his first-ever goal. He should slot back into midfield alongside Edenilson.

Botafogo have no players currently at risk of suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Henrique, Renan, Saldivia, Cuiabano; Moura, Tche Tche, Mendes; Hinestroza, David, Moreira

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Raul; Vitinho, Bastos, Barboza, Telles; Danilo; Edenilson, Rodriguez, Montoro; Cabral, Santos

We say: Vasco da Gama 2-2 Botafogo

Vasco arrive in good form, with three wins from their last five games, and will be backed by their home crowd at Sao Januario.

Botafogo, though inconsistent in the Brasileiro, have won two of their last three and tend to show plenty of attacking intent.

Given the historic balance of this Rio derby and both sides’ fluctuating form, a hard-fought, goal-filled draw looks the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.