Preview: Coritiba vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 31 Mar 2026 21:55 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 21:55

The Estadio Couto Pereira hosts a compelling clash on Wednesday between two clubs going through a period of resurgence in the Brasileirao. Coritiba and Vasco da Gama meet in with similar objectives to close in on the top four and confirm that their good form is no flash in the pan.

Coritiba, seventh in the table with 13 points, are enjoying their third-best start to a Serie A campaign in the last decade under Fernando Seabra. Vasco, meanwhile, have climbed from the foot of the table to ninth place since the arrival of Renato Gaucho, accumulating ten points from 12 and putting together a five-match unbeaten run.

Match preview

Coritiba returned to the top flight of Brazilian football after two years in Serie B and, contrary to what many had predicted, they have not come simply to avoid relegation. With four wins, one draw and three defeats, the Coxa have 13 points and sit seventh, flirting with the continental competition places.

Seabra's side boast one of the most well-organised defences among the newly promoted clubs, conceding an average of one goal per match in the league.

Their recent run in the Brasileirao includes three consecutive away victories against Cruzeiro, Corinthians and Mirassol, as well as a home win over Remo. That positive sequence was brought to an end by defeat in the Parana derby against Athletico Paranaense, who won 2-0 at Arena da Baixada - a result that left a bitter taste ahead of this fixture.

Their home record, however, remains in need of improvement. At the Estadio Couto Pereira, Coritiba have won just once in the Brasileirao, losing on two occasions, posting a below-par return for a club with the capacity to accommodate more than 40,000 supporters. Turning their ground into a fortress is the next step in Seabra's development of the side.

Vasco da Gama, for their part, underwent something of a revolution in March. Under the management of Fernando Diniz across the opening four rounds, the Cruz-Maltino claimed just one point from 12 and sat bottom of the table. Diniz's dismissal and the appointment of Renato Gaucho has transformed the picture entirely.

Under Gaucho, Vasco have drawn with Palmeiras, won away at Cruzeiro, beat Fluminense in a thrilling Rio derby at Maracana with a last-minute goal, and overcome Gremio at Sao Januario. Ten goals scored across four matches represents the best attacking output in the Serie A over that period, helping them rise to ninth in the table with 11 points.

Vasco's Achilles heel, however, remains their defence, having conceded in all four matches under Gaucho, shipping seven goals in total. Away from home, the situation is even more concerning - the Cruz-Maltino have not won on their travels in more than ten matches across all competitions.

The head-to-head record between Coritiba and Vasco favours the Rio de Janeiro club. Across approximately 50 official meetings, Vasco da Gama have recorded 22 victories to Coritiba's 14, with 14 ending in draws.

The most memorable encounter between the two sides came in the 2011 Copa do Brasil final, when Vasco claimed the title on away goals after winning 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro before losing 3-2 at Couto Pereira.

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

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Coritiba form (all competitions):

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Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Coritiba will be without a key figure as defender Maicon, sent off in the derby against Athletico Paranaense, serves an automatic suspension and will not face former club Vasco da Gama.

Tiago Coser is expected to step in alongside Jacy Maranhao, though Thiago Santos is also in contention for the position.

Pedro Morisco remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, while at left back, there is competition between Bruno Melo, who started the last match, and Felipe Jonatan. On the right-hand side, JP Chermont has made the position his own ahead of Tinga and is expected to keep his place with the remainder of the squad likely unchanged.

At Vasco da Gama, the main absentee is Colombian winger Andres Gomez, who despite returning from international duty with Colombia is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. One of the team's standout performers in the opening months of 2026, he had registered more shot-involvement than any other player in the Brasileirao prior to his ban.

Fellow Colombian Yaser Asprilla Hinestroza is likely to come in from the start in Gomez's absence.

Jair, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, and Mateus Carvalho both remain long-term absentees. Renato Gaucho assessed the fitness of several players following the international break but is not expected to make significant changes to the XI that has been performing well.

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Chermont, Coser, Maranhao, Melo; Wallisson, Gomez; Ronier, Josue, Lopes; Rocha

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Henrique, Saldivia, Renan, Cuiabano; Moura, Tche Tche, Mendes; Hinestroza, David, Moreira

We say: Coritiba 2-2 Vasco da Gama

The historical record of the matchup indicates a balanced contest, with four draws in the two teams' last five meetings at the Estadio Couto Pereira.

Maicon's absence in defence weaken's the hosts' defensive structure, while Vasco da Gama under Renato Gaucho tend to score freely but face major concerns in defence, having failed to keep a clean sheet in any of the four league games under the new boss.

The visitors' unbeaten run should continue but three points will be difficult to secure away from Rio da Janeiro. With the game likely to be close and decided by fine margins, we see both scoring but neither managing to impose themselves decisively.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.