Athletico Paranaense vs Coritiba - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 21 Mar 2026 20:47 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 20:49

The Arena da Baixada plays host to another chapter of one of Parana football’s fiercest rivalries this Sunday, as Athletico Paranaense and Coritiba meet in matchday eight of the 2026 Brasileirao.

Both sides were eliminated at the semi-final stage of the Campeonato Paranaense, but the pair have found renewed purpose in the national league, arriving at this derby in good form and occupying the upper reaches of the table.

Match preview

Athletico ended a run of five matches without victory in midweek when they beat Cruzeiro at home in the Brasileirao, a result that restored confidence and lifted them back up the standings.

The numbers reflect a campaign of mixed fortunes, with three wins, one draw and two defeats from six matches, leaving the Furacao on 10 points in eighth position in the Brazilian top-flight table.

Eight goals scored and seven conceded underline a slight imbalance that manager Odair Hellmann will aim to address ahead of the derby.

Tactically, the hosts continue to operate with a back three, using width through Stiven Mendoza in a wing-back role.

Quick transitions remain a key weapon, while Kevin Viveros provides the main attacking threat capable of unsettling the Coritiba defence.

For Hellmann, ending the winless run in this fixture carries added importance, particularly after the state championship defeat, as it would signal a return to form and strengthen hopes of climbing further up the table

Coritiba, meanwhile, are enjoying their best spell of the campaign, moving on from their state competition disappointment and entering this encounter on the back of three straight league victories.

Defensive solidity has underpinned that run, with three consecutive clean sheets and the second-best defensive record in the Brasileirao, having conceded just six goals.

Four wins, one draw and two defeat from seven matches place Fernando Seabras's side sixth on 13 points, with nine goals scored during that stretch.

Two players have been central to this improvement, as Sebastian Gomez has restored balance in midfield with his composure and distribution, while Jacy Maranhao has emerged as a key figure in defence.

Goalkeeper Pedro Rangel has also impressed since replacing the injured Pedro Morisco, producing assured performances heading into this derby.

Recent meetings between the sides highlight how closely contested this rivalry has been, with three wins each and four draws in the last 10 encounters, while Coritiba are unbeaten in the previous six.

Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

W

W

L

D

L

W

Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

D

L

L

D

L

W

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

W

D

L

W

W

W

Coritiba form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

W

W

Team News

Athletico could receive a defensive boost, with Carlos Teran set to be assessed after missing the Cruzeiro match with an ankle sprain.

If passed fit, he is expected to start alongside Arthur Dias and Lucas Esquivel, which would see Juan Felipe Aguirre drop out.

Renan Viana remains the only confirmed absentee, while Arthur Dias and Kevin Viveros are both one booking away from suspension.

Bruno Zapelli returns from suspension and is expected to replace Dudu in midfield, and further forward, Julimar and Chiqueti continue to compete for a starting role in attack.

Coritiba, meanwhile, have received a boost with midfielder Josue cleared for selection following suspension, though Pedro Morisco, Benassi and Rodrigo Rodrigues remain sidelined through injury.

At right-back, Tinga is a doubt, although JP Chermont is expected to continue if needed, while Lucas Ronier and Joaquin Lavega are both one booking away from suspension and must tread carefully.

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Saints; Benavidez, Aguirre (Teran), A Dias, Esquivel; Portilla, L Gustavo, Zapelli; Mendoza, Viveros, Julimar

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

P Rangel; Chermont, Jacy, B Melo, FJonatan; Wallisson, Gomez, Josue; Ronier, Lavega, P Rocha

We say: Athletico Paranaense 1-1 Coritiba

The Atletiba is traditionally decided by fine margins, and this meeting appears no different, with Athletico boosted by a midweek win and Coritiba arriving in strong form.

With the recent record evenly balanced and the visitors unbeaten in six straight derbies, a draw looks the most fitting outcome in what should be a tightly contested affair.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.