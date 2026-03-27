World Cup 2026: From Iran's participation to ticket sales, the key issues FIFA must resolve before the tournament kicks off

By Axel Clody | 27 Mar 2026 07:28

Gianni Infantino arrives at his third World Cup since taking over as FIFA president ahead of the 2018 tournament in Russia.

After the previous two editions, the Swiss finds himself overseeing the most controversial organisation of a tournament under his leadership, with less than three months to go before the competition gets under way in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Most of the problems that need to be resolved urgently before the tournament centre on one of the host countries in particular, the United States, which has dominated the organisation of the World Cup, hosting the group stage draw and holding frequent meetings between Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino over recent months.

Iran's situation threatens World Cup participation

© Imago / Richard Wareham

With fewer than 100 days to go, FIFA's main problem has a direct connection to the United States: the conflict with Iran, which is threatening the country's participation in the tournament. Since the first US airstrikes this month, carried out with Israeli support against military bases in Tehran, world football's governing body has been working to prevent Iran from withdrawing, so far without a resolution.

The Iranian national team has been caught up in the conflict and threatened to withdraw from the World Cup. Ahmad Donyamali, Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth, told Iranian state television that the situation with the United States made it impossible to participate. "Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," Donyamali said.

While forcefully worded, the statement is not a definitive guarantee of withdrawal, as any such decision must come from the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI), but it gave a clear signal of the team's intentions.

Infantino had spoken with Trump before Donyamali's declaration and revealed that the US president had given assurances that the Iranians would be "welcome" at the World Cup. Trump subsequently confirmed the exchange but advised Iran against travelling to the United States. "The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

FIFA's current position is to defend Iran's continued participation in the World Cup, while pursuing its own interests. In recent days, the Iranian Football Federation approached FIFA to request that their matches be moved from the United States to Mexico, a request FIFA declined.

"FIFA maintains regular contact with all participating associations of the FIFA World Cup, including Iran, to discuss World Cup planning. FIFA is eager for all teams to compete in accordance with the match schedule announced in December," a FIFA spokesperson stated.

Iran are in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, with all their matches scheduled to take place in the United States. Should they withdraw, FIFA could decide on any course of action it sees fitn including replacing Iran with another Asian side (Iraq or the United Arab Emirates, who contested the continental play-offs), a team from another confederation, or simply staging the tournament with 47 participating nations.

On Monday 23rd March, Trump announced a temporary ceasefire that could improve the situation for Iran and the World Cup, saying he would halt attacks on the country's energy infrastructure for five days to "hold talks" with Tehran. However, according to the Iranian news agency Fars, which is affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard, no discussions with the White House are currently under way.

Tax exemptions not yet guaranteed for World Cup teams

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

As happened at the 2025 Club World Cup, the United States has still not guaranteed tax exemptions to the nations participating in the World Cup. A source close to FIFA, speaking to Trivela, confirmed that this matter is still being handled internally on the eve of the tournament.

Despite host countries being required to guarantee tax exemptions to qualifying nations as part of their World Cup bid, the United States has yet to secure the benefit provided for under FIFA's rules, and which was in place at the previous World Cup in Qatar. Canada and Mexico, the two other host nations, will offer tax exemptions to all participating nations.

According to The Guardian, even with a record prize pool this year, $655 million, around ten European federations raised concerns at UEFA's most recent annual congress about the costs and reduced profit margins they anticipate at the upcoming tournament.

To compete at the World Cup, FIFA distributes $10.5 million to each of the 48 participating nations, covering preparation costs ($1.5 million) and qualification ($9 million). However, the daily allowance paid by FIFA to members of national delegations has been reduced from $850 to $600 per person. Combined with the taxes they will be liable for in the United States, which will host the majority of matches in June and July, national federations are expected to see a significant financial shortfall from this World Cup.

Security and visas for fans at the World Cup

© Imago / ITAR-TASS

Donald Trump's government has faced criticism over its immigration policies, particularly the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and its treatment of foreign nationals.

In January, the United States suspended immigration visas for 75 countries. At the time, the US government informed FIFA before making the announcement, to ensure the measure would not affect the entry of tourists for the World Cup.

However, there are genuine concerns among supporters who have not yet secured a visa about potential difficulties travelling to the US, something that does not apply in the same way to Canada and Mexico.

When purchasing World Cup tickets, supporters are informed that entry is not automatically guaranteed, as travellers are still subject to assessment by US border security agents.

Beyond that, the armed conflict with Iran and geopolitical tensions between the United States and Denmark and the European bloc over Greenland are raising national security concerns during the World Cup, even as the US government continues to assure FIFA that no risks will arise during the tournament.

In other cases where a country has launched invasions or armed attacks on another, FIFA has banned the responsible nation's team from international competition. This is what happened in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, following which the Russian national team was banned by both FIFA and UEFA.

Despite international pressure, FIFA has taken no similar action against the United States, which remains a host nation and continues to hold frequent meetings between Infantino and Trump. During the draw ceremony, Trump was also awarded the "Peace Trophy", a prize created by FIFA for the occasion, with the US president as its first and, so far, only recipient.

Threat of empty stadiums worries FIFA

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Since the first batch of World Cup tickets went on sale, supporters reacted with anger at prices that could exceed £850. Infantino revealed record demand this year, with more than 500 million ticket requests, but numerous matches still have tickets available.

This month, and without prior notice, FIFA launched a new World Cup ticket sales campaign. The company responsible for ticketing sent an email to interested supporters claiming that "availability is extremely limited."

According to The Athletic, FIFA offered tickets for at least 64 matches across North America. To avoid empty stadiums for less attractive fixtures, a final batch of tickets is set to go on sale in April, two months before the games begin.

Furthermore, the approach taken by FIFA for the intercontinental play-offs, being held this month in Mexico, could be a positive signal ahead of that final release, with tickets for the four matches priced between £5 and £7.50.