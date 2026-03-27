Man United transfer news: Red Devils identify Barcelona defender as ideal player to solve 'squad issue'

By Matt Law | 27 Mar 2026 07:16 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 07:18

Manchester United have reportedly been in touch with Barcelona to discuss the possibility of signing defender Alejandro Balde during this summer's transfer window.

Left-back is an area that Man United want to address this summer amid question marks surrounding Luke Shaw's long-term future at Old Trafford.

Tyrell Malacia will leave the Red Devils on a free transfer at the end of June, while Patrick Dorgu had been excelling further forward before picking up a hamstring injury in the early stages of Michael Carrick's time as head coach.

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall and Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly are among the players to be linked with moves to Old Trafford.

However, there has also been speculation surrounding a potential move for Balde, with Barcelona thought to be open to letting the Spain international leave for the right price.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Man United 'make contact' over summer move for Balde

According to Mundo Deportivo, Man United have been in contact with Barcelona to discuss the possibility of bringing Balde to Old Trafford.

The report claims that Manchester City and Aston Villa are also in the mix, although the latter would have to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign to stand any chance of bringing the full-back to Villa Park.

Barcelona allegedly do not want to sell Balde, but the club would not be in a position to turn down a substantial offer due to their ongoing financial issues.

Balde has been with Barcelona since 2011, progressing through the various age groups at the club before making his first-team debut in 2021.

© Imago

Man City, Aston Villa could 'battle' Man United for Balde

The defender is now on 160 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering 21 assists in the process.

Balde has made 34 appearances for Barcelona during the current season, but he has been absent since the end of February due to a muscular problem.

The Spaniard fits the bill in terms of Man United's new transfer policy, as he could potentially be their starting left-back for the next decade.

Harry Amass and Diego Leon are two excellent young talents, but they need time to develop, and bringing in Balde as a reference point could boost their development, with one of those potentially being involved in the first-team picture next season.