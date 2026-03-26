Marcus Rashford transfer news: Manchester United 'stance' on £26m Barcelona clause and potential Old Trafford return

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Mar 2026 18:17

Manchester United are reportedly in a commanding position regarding the future of Marcus Rashford following a significant twist in his loan spell at Barcelona.

The 28-year-old made a temporary move to Camp Nou last summer after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim.

While the England international initially impressed in La Liga, his role has been reduced in recent weeks due to the return of senior figures in Hansi Flick's squad.

With the Red Devils currently experiencing a resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick, the possibility of a permanent return to Manchester has gained traction.

United could offer the striker a fresh start under Carrick, who is a known admirer of his abilities and has led the club to the top of the Premier League form table.

The Red Devils, however, are reportedly considering all options as they aim to maximise the value of one of their most high-profile assets.

United 'hold firm' over £26m Barcelona purchase clause

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to a report from ESPN via Mirror Football, Barcelona are keen to secure Rashford on a permanent basis but are currently hesitant to trigger the £26m purchase option.

The Catalan giants are understood to be exploring ways to negotiate a lower fee, citing their ongoing financial constraints and the need to sign a long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski.

However, United have gained the upper hand in discussions due to fresh enquiries from several other English and European clubs monitoring the forward's situation.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are prepared to reject any cut-price offers, confident that Rashford's overall performances in Spain have maintained his significant market valuation.

Reduced Rashford minutes 'spark concerns' ahead of summer World Cup

© Imago

It remains to be seen how Rashford's lack of consistent game time under Flick will impact his standing in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The forward has started only one of Barcelona's last eight matches in all competitions, often finding himself behind Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in the pecking order.

Although he remains part of the national team setup, Anthony Gordon's consistency has placed extra pressure on Rashford to secure guaranteed minutes before the global finals.