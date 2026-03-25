Barcelona transfer news: Marc Casado's exit stance 'revealed' as clear destination 'emerges'

By Matt Law | 25 Mar 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 18:03

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado is reportedly open to making a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League during this summer's transfer window.

Casado's future was the subject of much speculation last year, with Atletico Madrid believed to be keen to sign him, while there was also interest from the Premier League.

The Spaniard stayed at Barcelona last summer, and he has featured on 29 occasions for Hansi Flick's side during the 2025-26 campaign.

However, the 22-year-old has only been in from the start on nine occasions in La Liga this term, with a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order.

© Imago

Casado 'open' to summer switch to Saudi Pro League

Casado has a contract at Camp Nou until the summer of 2028, but there is again speculation surrounding his future ahead of the next transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Casado has already received at least one lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League ahead of the summer market.

The report claims that the midfielder is tempted by the idea of making the switch to Saudi Arabia due to the amount of money that he could earn.

Casado is focused on finishing the 2025-26 campaign, with Barcelona chasing success in La Liga and the Champions League, but his future will be a topic of debate this summer.

The midfielder has scored once and provided seven assists in 70 appearances for Barcelona since making the breakthrough into the first team.

© Imago

Should Casado leave Barcelona this summer?

Casado has been a solid performer for Barcelona, but the time feels right for a move away from the Catalan outfit.

Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal are all ahead of Bernal when it comes to Flick's thinking for the two deeper spots in midfield.

It is not impossible to imagine Barcelona adding a new midfielder this summer, meanwhile, which would make it even more difficult for Casado to secure regular action.

As a result, a summer departure makes a lot of sense, and there are also expected to be European offers on the table for the two-time Spain international.