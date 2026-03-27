Chelsea transfer news: Strasbourg star suffers serious injury that could have major BlueCo ramifications

By Darren Plant | 27 Mar 2026 10:14 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 10:14

Strasbourg and Argentina have been dealt a major injury blow after Joaquin Panichelli suffered a serious knee injury earlier this week.

The 23-year-old has catapulted himself into the limelight this season with 20 goals and four assists from 39 appearances in what is his first campaign with Strasbourg.

Not only has Panichelli been tipped to be a future signing for fellow BlueCo-owned club Chelsea, reward for his performances has come in the form of an Argentina debut and call-up to the latest squad.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

However, during training in the build-up to Friday's international friendly against Mauritania, the forward suffered a knee issue in training.

Argentina's medical staff have since confirmed that Panichelli has suffered an ACL injury to his right knee, subsequently ruling him out of contention in the long term.

Panichelli injury a major blow for Strasbourg, Argentina

While Panichelli was unlikely to start for Argentina at the upcoming World Cup, his form and physical presence made him a probable selection in Lionel Scaloni's squad.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg's hopes of qualifying for Europe next season take a mammoth hit. Gary O'Neil's side are already four points adrift of seventh position in the Ligue 1 table.

Furthermore, they are attempting to balance their efforts on the domestic front, where they are also in the Coupe de France semi-finals, with their push for Conference League glory.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Like with Paris Saint-Germain, Strasbourg have seen an upcoming Ligue 1 fixture rescheduled to aid their efforts in the Conference League quarter-finals.

Emanuel Emegha - who will move to Chelsea in the summer - is not due back until around the middle of April, but the Netherlands international will not be rushed back after an injury-hit period.

Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana could benefit from more game time in Panichelli's absence. The Ivorian has only accumulated 163 minutes across seven matches since his loan switch in February.

Julio Enciso may also be asked to fill the void as a false nine, but BlueCo will also naturally ponder how to solve the issue next season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea striker to Strasbourg a foregone conclusion?

Faced with the possibility of being no higher than third choice in the pecking order being Joao Pedro and Emegha at Stamford Bridge, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu could plausibly leave Chelsea in the summer.

Regardless of whether Strasbourg qualify for Europe or not, Delap and Guiu may not view a move to Stade de la Meinau as their first choice.

However, it could also become apparent that they would be O'Neil's senior forward if they want to earn regular game time.

Delap has failed to justify his £30m price-tag at Chelsea, and holding a contract until 2031 means that BlueCo may prefer a loan move for the Englishman rather than cashing in at this stage of his career.

© Imago / Sportimage

Nevertheless, Guiu may be more receptive to the move than Delap, particularly if he is given assurances over his game time.

When Guiu left Barcelona for Chelsea, it was alleged that he had informed BlueCo and Chelsea chiefs that he did not want to be farmed out to Strasbourg.

His outlook on that may have changed as he continues to be under-used by Liam Rosenior, who remains insistent on using Delap despite his form showing no signs of improving.

Since the start of 2024-25, Guiu has contributed eight goals from 28 appearances for Chelsea. However, he has made just 10 starts and only accumulated 1,128 minutes.