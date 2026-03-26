Tottenham transfer news: Cristian Romero contract truth 'revealed' amid La Liga interest

By Carter White | 26 Mar 2026 16:09 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 16:10

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly secured a boost in their quest to keep Cristian Romero at the club.

The 27-year-old has recently refused to rule out leaving the North London club at the conclusion of the season.

Romero could supposedly be at risk of departure, with the Lilywhites planning a major squad overhaul in the summer.

The 2022 World Cup winner has featured in 22 Premier League matches this term, providing five goal contributions.

Romero's strong partnership with Dutchman Micky van de Ven has been impacted by injuries in 2025-26.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Romero contract truth 'revealed' amid Spain links

According to football.london, Tottenham are in a strong position to keep hold of Romero should they wish to this summer.

The 27-year-old signed a new bumper contract in North London last summer, committing his services until June 2029.

It has been claimed by some Spanish outlets that the deal contains a £51.8m release clause that could only be triggered by Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, it is understood that Romero's current terms with Tottenham include no such agreement.

In the past, the Argentine defender has spoken openly about his desire to play in La Liga at some point before the end of his career.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Spurs' relegation battle

Whilst the future of Romero is certainly important to Spurs, all minds are firmly focused on keeping the club in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites lost a relegation six-pointer to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, when the Tricky Trees netted three goals without reply.

The damaging result leaves Igor Tudor's troops 17th in the Premier League, a single point above the dreaded drop.