Tottenham transfer news: Cristian Romero reveals "truth" of exit speculation amid summer links to Atletico Madrid

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Mar 2026 23:22

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero has refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with a move away in the summer.

The Londoners put in a spirited display at home against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, with the club hoping to overcome a 5-2 deficit in the Champions League.

Spurs won the second leg 3-2 but still exited the competition at the round of 16 stage, leaving the Premier League as the only competition that they are still in.

The club are one point above the relegation zone, and there are fears that demotion could lead to a mass exodus in the summer.

Speaking to reporters after match, centre-back Romero insisted that his only priority was on Tottenham's final Premier League games, saying: "The truth is that I’m focused on the situation we’re in.

"I have a lot of respect and affection for the club and I want to finish the season in the best way possible. We’ll see later but the most important thing now is to recover energy to help Spurs."

The defender has been linked with a move to Atletico in recent weeks, and he did not deny that he could leave in the summer transfer window.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Summer transfer window: Should Tottenham sell Romero?

There is no doubting that Romero has the capacity to play for sides wanting to win silverware given he helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup.

While the defender is talented, he has often lacked discipline at key moments, with the cente-back having recieved two red cards and 10 yellows in the Premier League this season.

There are also serious concerns about his ability to stay fit given he has only once started at least 30 league matches for Tottenham in five seasons, and he can only start a maximum of 28 top-flight games this term.

The 27-year-old is contracted to the Londoners until 2029, so the club will have full control over his future, but they should seriously contemplate his sale if Romero continues to be unreliable.

© Imago / Focus Images

Micky van de Ven exit: Are Spurs facing a defensive crisis?

Romero is not the only centre-back with an uncertain future considering Micky van de Ven has been consistently linked with a move away.

The Dutchman has also been unreliable from a fitness perspective, but it may be risky to lose both starting centre-backs in one summer.

If Tottenham suffer relegation from the Premier League, they may not have any other choice but to sell both stars, though survival would allow Spurs to come to a decision that is in their best interests without being forced to make sales.