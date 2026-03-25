Preview: Solomon Islands vs Bulgaria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 25 Mar 2026 13:35

Solomon Islands will face Bulgaria at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Friday, as both sides take part in the FIFA Series friendly tournament.

While the Bonitos are using this fixture as an opportunity to gain valuable international exposure, the Lions arrive looking to rebuild momentum after another disappointing World Cup qualification campaign.

Match preview

Solomon Islands come into this encounter having fallen short in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after finishing third in their group during the second round of the Oceania qualifiers.

They ended behind New Caledonia and Fiji, missing out on progression in a campaign that highlighted both promise and inconsistency.

The appointment of Ben Kahn as interim head coach signals a new phase for the national team, with the FIFA Series providing a platform to test the squad against unfamiliar opposition.

Their most recent outing dates back to 2024, when they secured a 2-1 victory over Papua New Guinea in World Cup qualifying, offering a rare positive result.

However, that win came after a difficult run, with the team losing four consecutive matches beforehand, failing to score in three of those fixtures.

For Solomon Islands, participation in this tournament represents more than just results, as they aim to gain experience, improve cohesion and measure themselves against higher-ranked opponents.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Bulgaria, meanwhile, arrive following a narrow 2-1 victory in their most recent World Cup qualifying fixture, which proved to be their only win in the campaign.

The Lions endured a disappointing qualification run, finishing bottom of a group that included Spain, Turkey and Georgia.

That solitary victory ended a six-game losing streak, underlining the struggles they have faced in recent years.

Aleksandar Dimitrov’s men are now turning their attention toward the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign, with these friendlies serving as important preparation.

Currently ranked 87th in the world, the European side will also face Moldova and Kosovo in June as part of their build-up.

Bulgaria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup extends a long drought, with the nation yet to appear at the tournament since 1998, while their famous run to the semi-finals in 1994 remains a distant memory.

Despite their recent struggles, Bulgaria will view this fixture as an opportunity to rebuild confidence and assert their quality against lower-ranked opposition.

Solomon Islands form (all competitions):

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Bulgaria form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Solomon Islands are expected to line up with Phillip Mango in goal, providing a steady presence between the posts.

In defence, David Supa, William Komasi, Junior David and Clivert Sam are likely to form the backline.

The midfield trio of Ben Fox, Atkin Kaua and Don Keana should offer energy and balance in the centre of the pitch.

Further forward, Bobby Leslie and Raphael Lea’i are expected to support Rovu Boyers in attack.

Bulgaria have been forced into a few squad adjustments ahead of this fixture, with defender Christian Dimitrov ruled out due to an adductor injury.

Additionally, Iliya Gruev and Lucas Petkov have withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons and did not travel to Jakarta.

No replacements have been called up, leaving Aleksandar Dimitrov with limited options as he prepares his side.

Dimitar Mitov is expected to start in goal, while the defensive unit could include players such as Hristiyan Petrov, Rosen Bozhinov and Emil Tsenov.

Solomon Islands possible starting lineup:

Mango; Supa, Komasi, David, Sam; Fox, Kaua, Keana; Leslie, Lea’i; Boyers

Bulgaria possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Petrov, Bozhinov, Tsenov, Georgiev; Dimitrov; Krastev, Velkovski, Stoyanov, Rusev; Petkov

We say: Solomon Islands 0-2 Bulgaria

While both sides have struggled for consistency, Bulgaria possess greater quality and experience at this level. Solomon Islands may show moments of promise, but the European side should have enough quality to control the game and secure a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.