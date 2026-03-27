Scotland vs. Japan: Steve Clarke's side bidding to end all-time streak in Hampden Park friendly

By Darren Plant | 27 Mar 2026 14:59 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 14:59

Scotland will be attempting to end an all-time historical streak when they face Japan in an international friendly on Saturday evening.

Two of the 2026 World Cup participants square off at Hampden Park as they ramp up their preparations for the tournament which commences in June.

Steve Clarke's side are in action for the first time since their epic 4-2 triumph over Denmark in November, a result that ended a 28-year wait for another appearance at a World Cup Finals.

After the euphoria that followed one of the most famous nights in his nation's history, Clarke will want his players to focus on sharpening their cohesion ahead of travelling to North America.

Their first task is to ensure that an all-time unwanted streak against the Asian giants is not extended further.

© Imago / Action Plus

What streak can Scotland end versus Japan?

Scotland and Japan will be meeting in an international fixture for just the fourth time, and first since 2009.

In the three previous encounters, the Tartan Army have failed to score a single goal, posting two goalless draws and one 2-0 defeat.

This is the only time in Scotland's history where they have failed to score against a specific opponent in three games.

Although they have also failed to net against Costa Rica, Morocco and Mexico, they have met on fewer occasions.

Recent history is also not in Scotland's favour, a consequence of Japan winning five of their last six encounters versus European opposition.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Samurai Blue have not played opponents from that particular continent since a 4-2 success over Turkey in September 2023.

Japan have recorded victories over Brazil, Ghana and Bolivia in their last three games.

© Imago

Scotland also bidding to end 10-year streak

Rather bizarrely, Scotland have gone exactly 10 years without recording successive victories in friendly games.

They can end that run on Saturday courtesy of beating Liechtenstein by a 4-0 scoreline in June 2025.