2026-27 Nations League draw revealed as England, Wales discover daunting League A groups

By Ben Knapton | 12 Feb 2026 17:55 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 18:02

England will face Spain, Croatia and Czechia in League A Group 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League following Monday's draw ceremony.

The Three Lions were forced to compete in the second tier of the competition during the 2024-25 cycle, but interim head coach Lee Carsley led the nation back to the big time at the first time of asking.

England took 15 points from a possible 18 in League B Group 2 to edge out Greece on head-to-head goal difference, and the Euro 2024 runners-up will make their return to League A in September following the World Cup.

The 2026-27 competition will mark Thomas Tuchel's first Nations League campaign as England manager, having signed a two-year contract extension with the FA until the summer of 2028 despite apparent interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Tuchel's men risked a potential group of death for the next cycle, though, as owing to their 11th-placed standing in the 2024-25 Nations League final ranking, they were placed in Pot 3 for the League A draw.

England seek Euro 2024 revenge in 2026-27 Nations League

England were drawn into Group 3, and their toughest test will come against none other than Spain, their Euro 2024 final conquerors whom they will seek belated revenge on during the first phase.

Tuchel's men will also do battle with familiar foes Croatia, whom they will face in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup after previous clashes at Euro 2020, the 2018-19 Nations League and the 2018 World Cup.

Finally, the Three Lions will also pit their wits against Czechia, whom they last faced at the home Euros in 2021, winning 1-0 thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal at Wembley.

Wales are competing in the top tier of the tournament alongside England, and the Dragons must take on reigning champions Portugal in League A Group 4, alongside Denmark and Norway.

Elsewhere for the home nations, Scotland were placed in League B Group 1, where they will take on Switzerland, Slovenia and North Macedonia.

The Republic of Ireland will meet Austria, Israel and Kosovo in League B Group 2, while Northern Ireland meet Hungary, Ukraine and Georgia in League B Group 3.

When will the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League be played?

The first matches of League A in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League will take place between September 24 to 26, in the first of four rounds to be held consecutively across two weeks during a prolonged international break.

Matches will also be played across September 27 to 29, September 30 to October 3 and October 4 to October 6, before the last two rounds take place in November 2026.

Should England qualify for the Nations League Finals, the quarter-finals will be held from March 25 to 30, 2027, before the semi-finals on June 9 and 10.

The third-placed playoff and final both take place on June 13, 2027, although a host nation has not yet been assigned.

2026-27 UEFA Nations League draw in full:

League A:

Group 1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey

Group 2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group 3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czechia

Group 4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

League B:

Group 1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia

Group 2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland

Group 3: Israel, Austria, Ireland, Kosovo

Group 4: Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Romania, Sweden

League C:

Group 1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino

Group 2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia/Gibraltar

Group 3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group 4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta

League D:

Group 1: Gibraltar/Latvia, Malta/Luxembourg, Andorra

Group 2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein