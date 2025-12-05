2026 World Cup: England's full route to final revealed after group draw announcement

By Matt Law | 05 Dec 2025 18:22 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 19:36

The draw for the 2026 World Cup officially took place on Friday, and England have been drawn into Group L, with the Three Lions the last team to be called from Pot One.

Croatia were the second team placed in Group L, Panama were third, while the section was completed when Ghana were selected from Pot Four.

England will open their World Cup against Croatia on June 17, before facing Ghana in their second match on June 23; the Three Lions will then conclude their Group L campaign against Panama on June 27.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at England's potential route to the final, with Thomas Tuchel's side seen as one of the favourites to triumph next year.