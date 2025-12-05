One country Man City boss Pep Guardiola would “love” to see win 2026 World Cup

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Dec 2025 16:55 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 17:05

Pep Guardiola is keen to see England “make the next step” and win the FIFA World Cup at next summer’s newly-expanded tournament held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Almost 60 years on from winning the 1996 World Cup on home soil, England are regarded as one of the main contenders to go all the way in the new 48-team tournament, and they have shown signs of improvement under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Three Lions, who have gone 13 months without losing a competitive match, comfortably secured their spot at the 2026 World Cup after winning all eight of their qualification games without conceding a single goal - just the second UEFA nation to achieve that after Yugoslavia back in 1954.

England will be in Pot 1 for Friday's eagerly-anticipated draw, and as one of the top-four seeds, they cannot face holders Argentine, France or Spain before the semi-finals, if all four win their respective groups.

Guardiola was strongly linked with becoming the next England manager following Gareth Southgate’s departure last year, but the Manchester City manager is looking forward to watching football’s biggest tournament as a fan, and would “love” to see Tuchel and co bring it home this summer.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Guardiola would “love” Tuchel and England to win World Cup

Discussing who he believes are the favourites to win the World Cup at a press conference on Friday, Guardiola said: "The same ones. Everybody knows. We will be in agreement about the candidates if we name the same four or five candidates. Everybody knows it.

"I would like England to be there. I don't want to pretend to be too nice but I have been here for many years and been part of the country.

“I would love Thomas [Tuchel] and the people to make the last step and do it."

Opta’s supercomputer has given England an 11.8% chance of winning World Cup next summer, ranking them as third favourites behind only France and European champions Spain, who beat the Three Lions in the Euro 2024 final.

Guardiola has also shared his thoughts on Tuchel’s plans to keep is England substitutes inside during World Cup matches because of the risks posed by high temperatures, especially in the United States.

"Nobody likes it because I want the players to be out there to feel the energy and give us energy from the bench on to the field,” Tuchel recently told reporters.

"But I saw players doing this at the Club World Cup. Hopefully we can avoid it. It's always better when they can be with us outside."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Can England triumph at World Cup despite rising temperatures?

In response, Guardiola said: "In 1994, we played in Dallas one day and wow. We were out and it would have been better to be inside like Thomas may decide. Some parts in Mexico and the States. It is hot. A lot of hydration and drinks."

Guardiola also witnessed the humidity during his time in the US this summer when his Man City side competed in the FIFA Club World Cup, before exiting the competition at the last-16 stage.

England will play two friendly fixtures immediately before the World Cup begins in mid-June and Tuchel has revealed that he already has potential opponents in mind.

"We need to wait until the draw but we have a clear idea against whom we want to play," said the Three Lions boss. "It's a tricky window because it's friendly matches.

"It's preparation for the World Cup but don't forget, right before the World Cup we have two friendly matches to play.

"A lot of players will hopefully be involved in the Champions League, FA Cup semi-finals, finals, the Carabao Cup, Europa League, Conference League.

"It can become a tricky window for us in terms of how to approach it and in terms of who to play against - but the tendency [intention] is that we will play very competitive matches and we will figure out with what group we do this [in order] to learn the most and [gain] the most from it."

Tuchel could name as many as four Man City players in his final England squad next summer, with Phil Foden, John Stones, Nico O’Reilly and James Trafford all battling to earn a place on the plane.