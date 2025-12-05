Preview: Gateshead vs. Walsall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 05 Dec 2025 15:22 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 16:19

Aiming to book a spot in the third-round draw alongside England's elite clubs, Gateshead and Walsall lock horns in the second round of the FA Cup at Gateshead International Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Tynesiders are coming into this battle off the back of a terrible run in the National League, whilst the Saddlers are making good strides towards escaping League Two at the end of the campaign.

Match preview

After missing out on a playoff spot in the National League by just a single point and position last season, Gateshead are fighting at the wrong end of the division this time around, with the hosts' losing run in the fifth tier extending to four games with a 4-2 defeat at Sutton United on November 29.

It appeared as if the Tynesiders were on course for a rare triumph when youngster Kian Pennant fired them ahead on the fifth-minute mark, but fellow strugglers Sutton managed a remarkable comeback, securing their fourth consecutive victory.

Losing each of their last six contests across all competitions, Gateshead have unsurprisingly slumped into serious trouble in the National League standings, with the Tynesiders languishing in 21st spot, one point behind 20th-placed Brackley Town.

This season's FA Cup has proved a welcome distraction from the stresses of fifth-tier life for the North-East outfit, who picked up a shock 2-0 win at League One's AFC Wimbledon during the first round courtesy of strikes from Fenton John and the club's leading marksman.

Following a few nomadic spells on loan at the likes of AFC Fylde and the aforementioned Sutton last term, Kain Adom is currently the main man in attack for Gateshead, netting 11 goals in all competitions to date.

© Imago

Since a shock two-goal defeat in the West Midlands to Colchester United on November 15, League Two favourites Walsall are back on the promotion-chasing track, winning three straight matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 triumph over Stevenage in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Focusing on FA Cup matters, the fourth-tier Saddlers have already eased past the attentions of a National League opposition this season, with strikes from Evan Weir, Daniel Kanu and Jamille Matt sealing a 3-0 victory at the base of Eastleigh in November.

Often a secondary option in the ranks of Nathan Jones's Charlton Athletic last season, loanee Kanu is thriving in the red of Walsall, netting on five occasions across his last seven appearances.

Winning three of their most recent quartet of matches in the fourth tier, Mat Sadler's men are sitting at the very summit of the League Two standings with 11 wins from 18 games, four points ahead of fourth-placed Notts County at this stage.

Making the long jaunt up to the North-East base of Gateshead this Sunday, Walsall will be looking to make it five straight away victories, with the West Midlands club last losing on the road near the end of October.

Gateshead FA Cup form:

W W

Gateshead form (all competitions):

L L L L L L

Walsall FA Cup form:

W

Walsall form (all competitions):

W W L W W W

Team News

© Imago

Aiming to replicate the heroics of their first-round win over Wimbledon, Gateshead could field Max Melbourne and Ibrahim Bakare as the centre-back pairing once again.

A veteran of the early rounds of the FA Cup, Dominic Telford is pushing for a start in the Tynersiders' XI this weekend.

Given the level of opposition, Walsall boss Sadler is not rushing back some of his injured crop to the first-team fold on Sunday, including attacker Aaron Pressley (hamstring).

Harrison Burke is also another key player who could sit out of the match, with the defender recovering from a knee problem.

Yet to kick a competitive ball for the Saddlers this season, Elicha Ahui is on the sidelines because of a muscle issue.

Gateshead possible starting lineup: Brooks; Johnson, Bakare, Melbourne, Ferguson; Edwards, John, Home; Adom, Chapman, Nouble

Walsall possible starting lineup: Roberts; Browne, Flint, Weir; Barrett, Lakin, Comley, Clarke, Harper; Kanu, Matt

We say: Gateshead 1-3 Walsall

Winning just two of their last 10 matches, Gateshead are certainly the underdogs as the League Two pacesetters visit this weekend.

Walsall are likely to field a strong XI with a spot in the third round on the line, and the Saddlers should get the job done with little fuss in the North-East.

