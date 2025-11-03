The FA Cup second round draw has been made with only two all-League One ties being drawn out of the bag.

With a number of big-hitters being eliminated in recent days, Jack Wilshere's Luton Town were the biggest tie available, and the Hatters will travel to Fleetwood Town of League Two.

Peterborough United versus Barnsley and Exeter City playing host to Wycombe Wanderers are the only ties featuring two third-tier clubs.

League One leaders Stockport County will square off against Cambridge United at Edgeley Park, while Bolton Wanderers will travel to Swindon Town.

Slough Town - the lowest team left in the competition - have been paired with National League North outfit Macclesfield FC in an all non-league game.

Gateshead's reward for upsetting AFC Wimbledon is a home showdown against League Two leaders Walsall.

Each of the ties will be played across December 5, December 6, and December 7.

FA Cup second round draw in full:

Slough Town vs. Macclesfield FC

Grimsby Town vs. Wealdstone United

Sutton United vs. Shrewsbury Town

Swindon Town vs. Bolton Wanderers

Chelmsford City vs. Weston-Super-Mare

Peterborough United vs. Barnsley

Boreham Wood vs. Newport County

MK Dons vs. Oldham Athletic

Wigan Athletic vs. Barrow

Fleetwood Town vs. Luton Town

Salford City vs. Tamworth or Leyton Orient

Accrington Stanley vs. Mansfield Town

Stockport County vs. Cambridge United

Brackley Town vs. Burton Albion

Blackpool vs. Carlisle United

Gateshead vs. Walsall

Exeter City vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Cheltenham Town vs. Buxton

Chesterfield vs. Doncaster Rovers

Port Vale vs. Bristol Rovers