The FA Cup second-round draw has been made with only two all-League One ties being drawn out.
With a number of big-hitters being eliminated in recent days, Jack Wilshere's Luton Town were the biggest tie available, and the Hatters will travel to Fleetwood Town of League Two.
Peterborough United versus Barnsley and Exeter City playing host to Wycombe Wanderers are the only ties featuring two third-tier clubs.
League One leaders Stockport County will square off against Cambridge United at Edgeley Park, while Bolton Wanderers will travel to Swindon Town.
Slough Town - the lowest team left in the competition - have been paired with National League North outfit Macclesfield FC in an all non-league game.
Gateshead's reward for upsetting AFC Wimbledon is a home showdown against League Two leaders Walsall.
Each of the ties will be played across December 5, December 6, and December 7.
FA Cup second round draw in full:
Slough Town vs. Macclesfield FC
Grimsby Town vs. Wealdstone United
Sutton United vs. Shrewsbury Town
Swindon Town vs. Bolton Wanderers
Chelmsford City vs. Weston-Super-Mare
Peterborough United vs. Barnsley
Boreham Wood vs. Newport County
MK Dons vs. Oldham Athletic
Wigan Athletic vs. Barrow
Fleetwood Town vs. Luton Town
Salford City vs. Tamworth or Leyton Orient
Accrington Stanley vs. Mansfield Town
Stockport County vs. Cambridge United
Brackley Town vs. Burton Albion
Blackpool vs. Carlisle United
Gateshead vs. Walsall
Exeter City vs. Wycombe Wanderers
Cheltenham Town vs. Buxton
Chesterfield vs. Doncaster Rovers
Port Vale vs. Bristol Rovers