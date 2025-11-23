Sports Mole previews Tuesday's League One clash between Luton Town and Huddersfield Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Luton Town will welcome Huddersfield Town to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night for a League One clash.

Tasting defeat in the league for the first time under Jack Wilshere, the Hatters will be aiming to respond after their 5-0 humiliation away to Barnsley, while the Terriers travel south buoyed by a 3-1 victory against Mansfield Town.

Since replacing Matt Bloomfield at the start of October, Wilshere has steadied the ship impressively, winning four of his first seven games in charge.

The Hatters had been on a run of five without defeat in all competitions, but their sequence was abruptly ended after a disastrous trip to Yorkshire saw them lose 5-0.

Shipping five goals has dented their defensive record as the Luton headed into matchweek 16 with one of the best defensive records in the third tier, conceding just six under Wilshere before Saturday.

However, their 18 goals scored is amongst the lowest in League One, with hope to improve that record if the Hatters are to build a late promotion bid under the former Arsenal midfielder.

Despite their recent poor performance on the road, Luton could move to within a point of the playoffs with victory.

As for Tuesday night's visitors, Huddersfield Town travel to Bedfordshire with three successive wins, with one eye on breaking into the top six.

Lee Grant was seemingly under pressure not too long ago but has seemed to get things back on track as the Terriers look to improve on last season's mid-table finish.

A run of five straight defeats had to end, and it finally did, with Huddersfield recording victories over Mansfield Town in the EFL Trophy, Plymouth Argyle, and Mansfield again in League One.

Turning a corner in recent weeks, Huddersfield have been better going forward and now boast one of the best attacks in the division, something they will hope to build on as the race for promotion heats up.

A ninth league victory of the season will move the Terriers to 28 points with the potential of leapfrogging sides already in the top six and put their horror run firmly behind them.

This will be the first meeting between the pair in nearly three years when Luton beat Huddersfield 2-1.

Luton Town League One form:

L L W W D L

Luton Town form (all competitions):

W W W W D L

Huddersfield Town League One form:

W L L L W W

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

L L L W W W

Team News

Luton Town remain hit by injuries, with Shayden Morris, Elijah Adebayo, Shandon Baptiste, Jordan Clark and Reuell Walters all sidelined for Tuesday's clash.

Nahki Wells was forced off because of injury after just 20 minutes and is expected to miss out, while Wilshere might be tempted into further changes following the 5-0 thumping.

Lee Grant's Huddersfield will remain without a long list of players, although they came away from their recent league victory with no further injuries.

Herbie Kane, David Kasumu, Murray Wallace, Antony Evans, Joe Low, Marcus McGuane and Jack Whatmough are all expected to miss out yet again.

The Terriers will likely stick with their 4-2-3-1 formation and have the luxury of naming the same XI again if Grant chooses to.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Jones, Mengi, Andersen, Naismith; Walsh, Saville; Kodua, Nelson, Bramall; Yates

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Sorensen, Feeney, Balker, Roosken; Ledson, Harness; Wiles, Charles, Miller; Radulovic

We say: Luton Town 2-2 Huddersfield Town

With Luton eager to get back to winning ways and Huddersfield Town arriving at Kenilworth Road in good form, Tuesday's encounter is hard to call. With that, the sides are evenly matched, and we expect the points to be shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



