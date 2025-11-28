Team News: Man City vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Nov 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 18:44

Manchester City will be looking to avoid a third successive defeat in all competitions when they welcome Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens suffered a 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, while the Whites were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Rodri (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland

LEEDS

Out: Sean Longstaff (calf), Anton Stach (concussion)

Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Gruev, Ampadu, Tanaka; James, Nmecha, Gnonto