Bournemouth vs. Everton: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 29 Nov 2025 21:16 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 21:46

Bournemouth, still reeling from a devastating comeback defeat to Sunderland at the weekend, will aim to end their four-game winless run when they take on Everton in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

Following an eight-game unbeaten run earlier in the campaign, a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the beginning of November has sparked a four-match winless run for the Cherries, including a particularly disheartening 3-2 defeat to Sunderland at the weekend, in which Bournemouth squandered an initial 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Everton's three-game unbeaten streak, including a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, was ended in a crushing 4-1 Hill Dickinson defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Premier League clash.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Everton kick off?

This game will kick off at 7:30pm on Tuesday, December 02 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Everton being played?

The Cherries will welcome the Toffees to the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth have won each of the last five encounters with Everton.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports +.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the match through the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as with NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle.

Highlights are also set to be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Who will win Bournemouth vs. Everton?

Given Bournemouth's start to the campaign, it would be fair to assume that they are favourites heading into this clash, but the Cherries have seen their form nosedive in recent weeks, with three defeats and one draw in their last four league fixtures.

Despite those ongoing struggles, the Cherries do remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League this term, with four wins and two draws, while they also boast a formidable record in this fixture at the Vitality Stadium in recent years.

Bournemouth are undefeated at home against Everton in all of their last eight encounters, including five consecutive victories leading into this one, and that will provide the Cherries with much-needed confidence.

Meanwhile, Everton have won just one of their last five away games across all competitions - a surprise 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford - while their confidence will also be short after their 4-1 loss to Newcastle United at the weekend.

Furthermore, alongside Everton's dismal Vitality Stadium record, the Toffees have actually failed to beat the Cherries in any competition since recording back-to-back home wins in May and October 2023, with four competitive and one friendly loss since.

With that in mind, Bournemouth are understandably the favourites to end their winless run by securing all three points on Tuesday.