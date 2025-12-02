Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal injury update before Brentford clash

By Saikat Mandal | 02 Dec 2025 19:19 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 20:14

Arsenal will face Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday night at the Emirates Stadium, and ahead of the match, Mikel Arteta has shared the latest injury updates.

Since their 1-0 defeat against Liverpool in August, their only loss of the season, Arsenal have gone on an enviable unbeaten run of 17 games in all competitions.

In the Premier League, the Gunners have maintained outstanding consistency, winning five and drawing one of their six home games so far.

The north Londoners dropped two points in the London derby against Chelsea last week and will look to avoid a similar result against another city rival.

Arsenal injury news - huge positive

William Saliba picked up a knock in training and missed the Chelsea clash on Sunday, but Arteta confirmed that there is a chance the Frenchman could feature.

“He had a little niggle, so I think it’s going to be a matter of days, so let’s see if he’s able to be there tomorrow,” said Arteta to the reporters.

“The ankle one [earlier in the season] was really random, and a very unlucky action that kept him out for a few weeks. He tried at Anfield, he wasn’t comfortable and he had to stay away.

“This one as well, very bizarre, but hopefully it will be a matter of days.”

Leandro Trossard also missed the weekend clash against the Blues, and doubts remain whether he will be able to return for the midweek clash.

However, Arteta expects him to return to the side in a matter of days, which means Trossard is more likely to feature against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Gabriel Magalhaes picked up an injury during the international break, and the Brazilian could be out for a few more weeks.

Arsenal injuries: Enough depth in the squad

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Arsenal have assembled an enviable squad, and what really impresses everyone is the depth they have across all positions.

Despite missing Gabriel and Saliba, Arteta can rely on Cristhian Mosquera and Jurrien Timber, while Ben White can be an option too.

Likewise, they have tremendous depth upfront, and there is no shortage of quality even without Kavi Havertz and Trossard.

What should really encourage the fans is that Arteta will get a clean bill of health within the next few weeks, which should help Arsenal maintain their impressive run.