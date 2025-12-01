Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Brentford: Saliba, Trossard, Gabriel latest

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 07:35 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 07:48

Hoping for a less chaotic London derby at their Emirates home, Arsenal host Brentford in Wednesday's Premier League encounter.

The Gunners missed the chance to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday evening, having to settle for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Closest challengers Manchester City are now just five points adrift of Mikel Arteta's side, whose advantage will be reduced to just two points should they suffer a shock loss and the Sky Blues take down Fulham this week.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with the Bees, who cruised to a 3-1 victory over Burnley in gameweek 13.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Brentford)

William Saliba was an unexpected absentee from the Arsenal squad to face Chelsea after suffering a knock during a recent training session.

The Frenchman will undergo further tests on the issue at the start of this week, so while he has not been ruled out of Wednesday's game just yet, it would be a shock to see him involved.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Brentford)

Leandro Trossard sustained a minor muscular injury during last week's 3-1 Champions League win over Bayern Munich, and like Saliba, the Belgian's chances of returning for Wednesday's fixture are slim to none.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 27 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Gabriel Magalhaes suffered a thigh problem while representing Brazil during the November international break, and while Arteta has only stated that he will miss "a few weeks", there are fears that he could be missing for up to two months.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Brentford)

Kai Havertz is on the cusp of a long-awaited return from a knee injury, but having missed out against Chelsea, the Germany international may not be ready for the visit of the Bees either.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.