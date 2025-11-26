Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich: Highlights, man of the match, stats as the Gunners demonstrate why they are Champions League favourites

By Matt Law | 26 Nov 2025 17:00 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:33

Arsenal demonstrated why they should be regarded as Champions League favourites with a 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lennart Karl cancelled out an opener from Jurrien Timber to leave the two teams all square at the interval, but Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli scored for the Gunners in the second half to secure a huge three points for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal are top of the Champions League table, boasting 15 points from their five matches in the league phase, while Bayern have dropped to third, with Vincent Kompany's team suffering their first defeat of the campaign in any competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It threatened to be Karl's night when the outstanding teenager levelled the scores for Bayern, as he was causing the Gunners all sorts of problems during a strong period for the visitors. In truth, there was nothing in the first 45 minutes, with the two teams well-matched, but Arsenal turned up the heat in the second period to secure a huge win. This was a statement night and a statement performance from the Gunners, who have been the best side in the Premier League this season but can also now be considered as one of the finest teams in European football. Bayern arrived at the Emirates Stadium with an almost faultless record this season - the Bundesliga giants have hardly missed a step, but they have not come up against a team as good as Arsenal, who were excellent in the second period. It is only November, but Arsenal are Champions League favourites.

ARSENAL VS. BAYERN MUNICH HIGHLIGHTS

Jurrien Timber goal vs. Bayern Munich (22nd min, Arsenal 1-0 Bayern)

No Gabriel. No problem.



Arsenal take the lead in the 22nd minute of the match, and it is Timber on the scoresheet, as the Dutchman heads a corner from Bukayo Saka into the back of the net.

Lennart Karl goal vs. Arsenal (32nd min, Arsenal 1-1 Bayern)

17-year-old Lennart Karl equalises for Bayern Munich ?



Goodness me - what a goal that is! Bayern level the scores, as Kimmich's wonderful pass is carefully delivered into a central area by Serge Gnabry, and 17-year-old Karl is on hand to fire into the back of the net with a first-time finish.

Quite a talent the teenager!

Noni Madueke goal vs. Bayern (69th min, Arsenal 2-1 Bayern)

Arsenal take a 2-1 lead against Bayern, and it is Madueke on the scoresheet, as the England international turns a cross from Riccardo Calafiori into the back of the net!

Gabriel Martinelli goal vs. Bayern (76th min, Arsenal 3-1 Bayern)

Manuel Neuer caught in no man's land ?



Arsenal score their third of the match, as Martinelli's pace takes him into the Bayern half and then round the advancing Manuel Neuer before passing the ball into an empty net!

MAN OF THE MATCH - DECLAN RICE

Rice was an absolute force of nature for Arsenal on Tuesday evening, especially in the second period, with the Englishman driving his team forward time and time again.

The 26-year-old was one of a number of outstanding Arsenal performers on the night, but his energy and work-rate meant that he had to be recognised here.

BEST STATS

Only five English teenagers have started 10+ Champions League games:



Jude Bellingham

Jadon Sancho

Rico Lewis

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Bukayo Saka since he made his Champions League debut:



?️ 22 games

⚽?️ 18 goals and assists



ARSENAL VS. BAYERN MUNICH MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 40%-60% Bayern Munich

Shots: Arsenal 12-8 Bayern Munich

Shots on target: Arsenal 8-2 Bayern Munich

Corners: Arsenal 6-1 Bayern Munich

Fouls: Arsenal 16-13 Bayern Munich

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal's attention will now switch back to England's top flight, with the Gunners making the trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon to tackle Chelsea; Mikel Arteta's side are top of the Premier League table, six points clear of second-placed Chelsea.

Bayern, meanwhile, will continue their domestic season at home to St Pauli on Saturday afternoon; Vincent Kompany's team are top of the Bundesliga table, six points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig.