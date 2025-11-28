West Ham vs. Liverpool: Mohamed Salah's record against the Hammers before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 28 Nov 2025 09:00 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 09:00

At risk of an embarrassing fifth straight away loss in the Premier League, Liverpool hit the road to face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon, where many of Arne Slot's under-performing troops will have some wrongs to right.

The Reds' plight continued in midweek when they were slain 4-1 by PSV Eindhoven at Anfield in the Champions League, a competition which Mohamed Salah has now failed to score or assist in four straight games in.

The Egypt international has also gone without a direct involvement in either of Liverpool's last two Premier League losses to Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, and some Reds fans may even wish to see Federico Chiesa selected ahead of him this weekend.

However, Salah is almost certain to be retained on the right wing for the showdown with the Irons, whom he boasts an especially pleasing record against from his time at Anfield.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Salah's record against West Ham, including goals, assists and how the team have performed against the Hammers with him in the side.

Mohamed Salah record vs. West Ham

Played: 18

Won: 15

Drawn: 2

Lost: 1

Goals: 13

Assists: 7

West Ham United are one of four clubs that Mohamed Salah has bagged 20 direct involvements against down the years, as the Liverpool talisman has struck 13 goals of his own while laying on seven assists against the Irons.

Only against Manchester United (16G, 6A), Tottenham Hotspur (16G, 5A) and Manchester City (13G, 8A) does Salah boast a better record than he does against West Ham, and he has also won 15 of his 18 battles with the London club, drawing two more and suffering just one defeat.

The attacker's first meeting with West Ham saw him bag a brace in a 4-1 success at the London Stadium in November 2017, and the Reds won by the same scoreline at Anfield three months later, with Salah claiming a goal and assist.

The first day of the 2018-19 season saw Salah score the opener in a 4-0 Anfield success against West Ham, but his first blank in this fixture came in a 1-1 draw with the capital side at the London Stadium in February 2019.

© Reuters

Salah soon returned to scoring ways with a goal and assist in a 2-0 win away at West Ham in January 2020 before scoring the equaliser in a 3-2 win on Merseyside a month later, with Sadio Mane completing the turnaround late on.

The 2020-21 campaign saw Salah's penalty cancel out a Pablo Fornals strike in a 2-1 win for the Reds at Anfield, and the ex-Roma man would net for the fourth game running against West Ham in the capital in January 2021 - bagging a brace in a 3-1 win.

Salah suffered his first defeat against West Ham 3-2 in the 2021-22 season but still managed to assist Trent Alexander-Arnold's effort, although a run of three blanks then followed for the former Chelsea man.

However, since the start of the 2023-24 season, Salah has either scored or assisted in five of his six appearances vs. the Hammers in all competitions, including one strike and two helpers in a 5-0 Premier League thrashing in December 2024.