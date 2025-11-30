Arne Slot replacements: Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, Unai Emery assessed amid Liverpool’s Premier League struggles

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Nov 2025 20:47 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 20:59

Liverpool beat West Ham United 2-0 on Sunday in the Premier League, and the win came as welcome relief to Arne Slot, who has faced significant pressure.

The Reds end the weekend in eighth place with 21 points after 13 matchweeks, an unimaginable position given the club won the title last term.

Slot has faced scrutiny from fans and pundits for his failure to get more from the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, though they did perform better on Sunday.

With Liverpool having lost six of their last eight games in the league and nine of their past 13 games in all competitions, there have been suggestions that he could be dismissed in the near future.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola have been linked to the Merseysiders in recent days.

Here, Sports Mole speaks to Liverpool expert David Lynch about possible replacements for Slot if Liverpool fail to improve.

Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner: Will Liverpool take a risk?

There is an argument that Iraola and Glasner are the two managers to have performed best relative to their resources, though both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace were both beaten on the weekend.

Palace managed to win the FA Cup in 2024-25 under Glasner, and they are among the favourites to win the Conference League this season.

Only Arsenal have lost fewer games than the ninth-placed Eagles (three) in the Premier League this term, and their record of 11 goals conceded is the second best return in the top flight.

Glasner's side have averaged the second least possession in the league (42.8%), something that was of concern to Lynch, when he told Sports Mole: "I don't know if Glasner's back three can work at a side that wants to dominate possession.

"Crystal Palace's worst performances this season have all come when sides have let them have the ball - they were beaten by Larnaca at home in a game where they had all the possession.

"They are set up to hit you on the counter and to be underdogs. He's a brilliant manager, but if you asked him to come to Liverpool, it would be too big of a step up for him, as good as he is."

Glasner has previously indicated that he has deployed a back three at Palace as he believes the formation suits his players, and has also was able to win the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021-22.

The Cherries are currently 11th in the league with 19 points, and while they are winless in their last four games, it should be noted they are dealing with the exits of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, as well as defenders Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi.

Bournemouth deploy an offensive style of play, one that looks to press opponents aggressively before launching direct attacks.

Lynch spoke positively of about Iraola despite some concerns, arguing that he is a better attacking coach than Glanser, telling Sports Mole: "Iraola's teams are counter-attacking, but I do think there's a little more about some of Bournemouth's play.

"His teams are a little bit more dynamic, but Bournemouth are still heavily reliant on getting into open spaces. They're exciting, they're very good to watch, but whether his style of football would translate, I'm not sure."

Bournemouth's best games this season have come when they have had less possession, and it remains to be seen if Iraola's style would translate to Liverpool given the Reds almost always have the majority of the ball.

Unai Emery: Aston Villa boss to help Reds qualify for Champions League?

Recent links to Unai Emery may have come as a surprise, but the Spaniard's track record at Aston Villa is impressive given he managed to elevate them from 16th place in 2022-23 to seventh, enough for Conference League football.

Villa qualified for the Champions League in 2023-24 after finishing fourth, and they finished sixth in 2024-25.

The former Arsenal man has also won the Europa League four times, as well as a number of honours as Paris Saint-Germain boss.

However, Lynch questioned whether Emery has what it takes to guide a team to honours like the Premier League and Champions League, telling Sports Mole: "Unai Emery is a very good and brilliant manager.

"I'm underplaying him by saying very good because he's done well wherever he's gone, but there's a certain model of club that really suits him, and it is in Aston Villa's mix, at that Europa League level.

"He's capable of winning trophies, but he sets his teams up in a very counter-attacking way, and it's very defensively oriented. I don't think that's conducive to a side who will have so much possession."

Emery failed to impress during his time at the Emirates, with his biggest success as a manager coming when he coached Villarreal and Sevilla.

Julian Nagelsmann and Cesc Fabregas: Outside candidates to replace Slot

Slot's appointment as Liverpool boss led to great success in his first season in charge, with the former Feyenoord manager winning the Premier League title.

If the Dutchman was sacked, the Reds' hierarchy could look to replace him with a head coach managing in another European league.

Lynch touted Como boss Cesc Fabregas and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann as potential candidates to Sports Mole, saying: "Vincent Kompany didn't do Burnley any favours, but his style translated better with better players at Bayern - that's what Liverpool are looking for.

"They'll be doing due diligence, though not because Slot's sacking is imminent, but they've got to be ready if something does have to happen. I mentioned Julian Nagelsmann as a manager who could be a decent fit.

"I've seen people talking about Cesc Fabregas and the style of football he's playing at Como, and those are the sorts of names that will come into the mix if Slot can't turn it around, which hopefully he does."

Slot will have to navigate Liverpool's tricky winter period if he is to survive in the Anfield dugout, and he will hope to avoid an upset when they face Sunderland at home on Wednesday.