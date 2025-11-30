Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Atletico Madrid: Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia latest

By Ben Sully | 30 Nov 2025 19:57 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 22:21

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona will face a potential title rival in Tuesday's meeting with Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick's side bounced back from their Champions League defeat to Chelsea with a 3-1 success in Saturday's league clash against Alaves.

Barcelona will head into the weekend in top spot in the league table, while Atletico are just three points adrift in fourth position.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their game against Atleti, who picked up a 2-0 win over Real Oviedo on Saturday.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: December 6 (vs. Real Betis)

After being sent off against Chelsea last Tuesday, Araujo was unable to feature in Saturday's squad due to illness. The defender missed training on Sunday and is unlikely to recover in time for the midweek fixture.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Garica sustained a broken nose in the Champions League draw with Club Brugge on November 5. The 24-year-old, who has been playing with a protective mask, was forced off at half time on Saturday after he took a blow to his face, although he will be available for the midweek fixture.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Fermin will miss a second consecutive game after sitting out Saturday's win with a calf injury that is expected to keep him out for two weeks.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Ter Stegen has been undergoing a period of rehabilitation after undergoing a back operation in the summer. The goalkeeper is making progress in recovery, although it remains to be seen when he will return to action.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi is continuing to work on his recovery from a knee injury, with the midfielder expected to be out of action until the early stages of the new year.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the home game against Atletico.