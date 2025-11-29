Barcelona 3-1 Alaves: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Lamine Yamal sends Hansi Flick's side to the top of La Liga

Barcelona have moved to the top of the La Liga table courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Alaves, with the Catalan outfit coming from behind to triumph at Camp Nou.
Alaves stunned the La Liga champions when they took the lead inside the first minute through Pablo Ibanez, who converted from close range.
However, the response from Barcelona was strong, with Lamine Yamal levelling the scores in the eighth minute before Dani Olmo netted a second for the hosts 18 minutes later.
Olmo then scored another for the Catalan outfit in the latter stages to secure all three points for Hansi Flick's side, who moved two points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the summit.
SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT
This was not a vintage performance from Barcelona, but anything less than three points would have been incredibly disappointing for the Catalan side considering the circumstances, with this match coming ahead of a huge game against Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona needed to respond from the defeat at Chelsea, with the performance and the result incredibly disappointing, and Yamal came to the forefront with an excellent performance.
This was also a very important match for Olmo, as the Spain international has faced huge criticism for his struggles at Barcelona.
Fermin Lopez's injury has opened the door for Olmo to enjoy a run in the side, and he could potentially save his Barcelona career with his performances in the coming weeks.
Barcelona do give up chances, and their high line will continue to cause them problems, especially against the better sides, but they have so much quality in the final third of the field, and Yamal is truly an incredible talent.
BARCELONA VS. ALAVES HIGHLIGHTS
Pablo Ibanez goal vs. Alaves (1st min, Barcelona 0-1 Alaves)
Alaves take the lead inside the first minute at Camp Nou, as Ibanez turns into the back of the net from close range after Barcelona fail to deal with a corner. Scenes!
Lamine Yamal goal vs. Alaves (8th min, Barcelona 1-1 Alaves)
Barcelona level the scores in the eighth minute of the match through Yamal, who fires into the back of the net from close range following a smart move down the home side's left.
Dani Olmo goal vs. Alaves (26th min, Barcelona 2-1 Alaves)
Barcelona take the lead in the 26th minute of the contest, with Olmo firing a cross from Raphinha into the back of the net; Alaves are struggling down their right.
Dani Olmo goal vs. Alaves (93rd min, Barcelona 3-1 Alaves)
Olmo has his second of the match, with the attacker carefully placing the ball into the bottom corner after an excellent pass from Yamal.
MAN OF THE MATCH - LAMINE YAMAL
Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his first goal at the Camp Nou ? pic.twitter.com/Gh5saiynIO— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 29, 2025Yamal is a simply wonderful footballer, and the Spain international came to the forefront with a fine performance in Barcelona's home success on Saturday afternoon.The 18-year-old levelled the scores in the early stages before setting up Olmo to make it 3-1 late on, while he completed nine dribbles, with Alaves struggling to deal with the excellent teenager.
BEST STATS
1 - Pablo Ibáñez's goal after 43 seconds is the earliest goal Barcelona has conceded in @LaLigaEN since Samu Aghehowa's goal, also with Alavés, in November 2023 (18 seconds).— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 29, 2025
Awake. pic.twitter.com/2E0VYBsKOy
34 - Barcelona have scored in each of their last 34 matches in @LaLigaEN (90 goals), their best scoring streak in the competition since February 2019, under Ernesto Valverde (37 matches, 99 goals).— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 29, 2025
Punch. pic.twitter.com/UFCFtcXBF1
BARCELONA VS. ALAVES MATCH STATS
Possession: Barcelona 69%-31% Alaves
Shots: Barcelona 18-9 Alaves
Shots on target: Barcelona 6-3 Alaves
Corners: Barcelona 5-4 Alaves
Fouls: Barcelona 16-13 Alaves
WHAT NEXT?
Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Tuesday night, and that is shaping up to be a fascinating fixture.
Alaves, meanwhile, will be aiming to bounce back from their defeat to the Catalan outfit when they take on Portugalete in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday evening, before returning to La Liga action at home to Real Sociedad on December 6.