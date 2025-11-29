Barcelona 3-1 Alaves: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Lamine Yamal sends Hansi Flick's side to the top of La Liga

By Matt Law | 29 Nov 2025 14:51 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 20:06

Barcelona have moved to the top of the La Liga table courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Alaves, with the Catalan outfit coming from behind to triumph at Camp Nou.

Alaves stunned the La Liga champions when they took the lead inside the first minute through Pablo Ibanez, who converted from close range.

However, the response from Barcelona was strong, with Lamine Yamal levelling the scores in the eighth minute before Dani Olmo netted a second for the hosts 18 minutes later.

Olmo then scored another for the Catalan outfit in the latter stages to secure all three points for Hansi Flick's side, who moved two points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the summit.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Pressinphoto

This was not a vintage performance from Barcelona, but anything less than three points would have been incredibly disappointing for the Catalan side considering the circumstances, with this match coming ahead of a huge game against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona needed to respond from the defeat at Chelsea, with the performance and the result incredibly disappointing, and Yamal came to the forefront with an excellent performance.

This was also a very important match for Olmo, as the Spain international has faced huge criticism for his struggles at Barcelona.

Fermin Lopez's injury has opened the door for Olmo to enjoy a run in the side, and he could potentially save his Barcelona career with his performances in the coming weeks.

Barcelona do give up chances, and their high line will continue to cause them problems, especially against the better sides, but they have so much quality in the final third of the field, and Yamal is truly an incredible talent.

BARCELONA VS. ALAVES HIGHLIGHTS

Pablo Ibanez goal vs. Alaves (1st min, Barcelona 0-1 Alaves)

Alaves take the lead inside the first minute at Camp Nou, as Ibanez turns into the back of the net from close range after Barcelona fail to deal with a corner. Scenes!

Lamine Yamal goal vs. Alaves (8th min, Barcelona 1-1 Alaves)

Barcelona level the scores in the eighth minute of the match through Yamal, who fires into the back of the net from close range following a smart move down the home side's left.

Dani Olmo goal vs. Alaves (26th min, Barcelona 2-1 Alaves)

Barcelona take the lead in the 26th minute of the contest, with Olmo firing a cross from Raphinha into the back of the net; Alaves are struggling down their right.

Dani Olmo goal vs. Alaves (93rd min, Barcelona 3-1 Alaves)

Olmo has his second of the match, with the attacker carefully placing the ball into the bottom corner after an excellent pass from Yamal.