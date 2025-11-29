Bournemouth news: Andoni Iraola dealt blow for Everton clash after three players pick up bans in Sunderland defeat

By Ben Sully | 29 Nov 2025 18:27 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 19:19

Andoni Iraola has been left with a major selection headache after three Bournemouth players picked up suspensions in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Sunderland.

The Cherries looked set to enjoy a successful outing in the North East after establishing a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes.

Amine Adli opened the scoring with his first Premier League goal, before Tyler Adams produced an audacious lob from distance to put Bournemouth in a strong position.

However, the Cherries were ultimately left with nothing to show for their efforts after Sunderland staged a dramatic turnaround to seal a 3-2 victory.

Three Bournemouth players pick up bans in Sunderland loss

To make matters worse for Iraola, three of their players picked up suspensions in the space of five minutes in the closing stages.

Defender Marcos Senesi and attacker David Brooks both picked up yellow cards within the first three minutes of stoppage time.

Senesi and Brooks have now received five yellow cards in the Premier League this season, meaning they will have to serve one-match bans.

Meanwhile, midfielder Lewis Cook faces a longer suspension after being shown a straight red card at the Stadium of Light.

Referee Tim Robinson gave Cook his marching orders for a raised elbow on midfielder Noah Sadiki, with his dismissal compounding a disappointing result.

How many games will Cook miss?

Like Senesi and Brooks, Cook will be suspended for Tuesday's Premier League home clash against Everton.

Cook, who will serve a three-match ban, will also miss a home game against Chelsea on December 6 and the trip to Old Trafford for the meeting with Manchester United on December 15.

Iraola admitted it was a blow that he will be without the three suspended players for Bournemouth's midweek fixture.

"Costly for us because we are losing three players and also Lewis for three games," the Bournemouth boss told BBC Sport. "I think it's a straight red at the end. Everyone is needed."

The Cherries will be looking to return to winning ways on Tuesday after taking just a point from their last four matches.