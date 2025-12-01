Nottingham Forest transfer news: Ambitious Sean Dyche 'wants' two-time Serie A champion at City Ground

By Anthony Brown | 01 Dec 2025 18:38 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 19:44

Nottingham Forest are reportedly targeting an out-of-favour Serie A defender ahead of the January transfer window.

Sean Dyche’s team lost 2-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, halting their three-match unbeaten league run.

While Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic have been praised for their partnership in central defence, Dyche is said to want more experience at centre-back.

A two-time Serie A champion and Champions League runner-up has now been linked with a move to the City Ground.

Forest reportedly target experienced campaigner for January

© Imago

According to Football Insider, Forest are monitoring Stefan de Vrij ahead of the winter window.

De Vrij’s contract expires at the end of the season, and he will be free to leave Inter Milan in the summer of 2026.

However, limited game time for the 33-year-old has made him consider his future, fearing he may miss next year’s World Cup.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has reportedly told De Vrij to seek more playing time if he wants to feature for the Oranje in North America, potentially tempting him to move in January.

De Vrij has played sparingly under Nerazzurri coach Cristian Chivu, with just two league and five total appearances this season, making him surplus to requirements at San Siro.

De Vrij to Forest: How realistic is it?

© Imago

While reports indicate De Vrij might be open to a Premier League move, Dyche’s influence over transfers is limited.

Club owner Evangelos Marinakis and head of football Edu control the club’s transfer policy, meaning a January transfer for the Dutchman is unlikely.

Furthermore, financial constraints after significant summer spending could also hamper a January deal, doubly making a deal doubtful.

The club invested over £165m on at least eight players, including Igor Jesus, Omari Hutchinson, Dan Ndoye and James McAtee, leaving them with little wiggle room in the market now.