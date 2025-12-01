Team News: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Atletico Madrid will look to move level on points with Barcelona when the two La Liga title hopefuls face off at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.
The hosts are leading the way at the top of the standings, while Atleti are three points adrift in fourth position, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
BARCELONA vs. ATLETICO MADRID
BARCELONA
Out: Fermin Lopez (calf), Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back)
Doubtful: Ronald Araujo (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
ATLETICO MADRID
Out: Marcos Llorente (muscle)
Doubtful: Robin Le Normand (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Hancko, Ruggeri; Cardoso; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Baena; Alvarez