Team News: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Sully | 01 Dec 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 19:00

Atletico Madrid will look to move level on points with Barcelona when the two La Liga title hopefuls face off at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

The hosts are leading the way at the top of the standings, while Atleti are three points adrift in fourth position, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BARCELONA

Out: Fermin Lopez (calf), Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back)

Doubtful: Ronald Araujo (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Marcos Llorente (muscle)

Doubtful: Robin Le Normand (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Hancko, Ruggeri; Cardoso; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Baena; Alvarez